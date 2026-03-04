HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » PIX: Tendulkars Host Grand Pre-Wedding Bash for Son Arjun

PIX: Tendulkars Host Grand Pre-Wedding Bash for Son Arjun

March 04, 2026 10:09 IST

Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali hosted a grand pre-wedding ceremony in Mumbai for son Arjun Tendulkar and bride-to-be Saaniya Chandhok, with family and former India cricketers in attendance.

The Tendulkars and the Chandoks at Arjun and Saaniyas pre-wedding ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday

IMAGE: The Tendulkars and the Chandoks at Arjun and Saaniyas pre-wedding ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photographs: Viral Bhayani

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali Tendulkar hosted a grand pre-wedding ceremony for son Arjun Tendulkar and his bride-to-be Saaniya Chandhok, in Mumbai on Tuesday. 

 

The Tendulkars and the Chandoks were dressed to their nines in ethnic Indian wear. 

The bride and groom wore coordinated ivory ensembles, with Arjun wearing a classic ivory sherwani while Saaniya sparkled in a silver lehenga.

Arjun's sister Sara wore a mirror-work embellished lehenga by designer Arpita Mehta while dad Sachin donned a green-hued kurta-pyjama with a floral jacket and mom, Anjali was elegance personified in a blue Sharara

Among other guests at the ceremony were Tendulkar's former India teammates Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan with their respective spouses, all in their glamourous best.  

Saaniya Chandok

IMAGE: The glowing bride Saaniya Chandok.

Sara Tendulkar wore a mirror-work embellished lehenga by designer Arpita Mehta while Anjali was elegance personified in a blue Sharara

IMAGE: Sara and Anjali Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar's brother and mentor Ajit Tendulkar is all smiles

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar's brother and mentor Ajit Tendulkar.

Saaniya Chandok with brother Ishaan and his wife

IMAGE: Saaniya Chandok with brother Ishaan and his wife.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh with wife Geeta Basra

IMAGE: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh with wife Geeta Basra.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan and his wife Safa Baig

IMAGE: Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan and his wife Safa Baig.

Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan and wife Afreen Khan

IMAGE: Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan and wife Afreen Khan.

Former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey with his wife 

IMAGE: Former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey with his wife.
