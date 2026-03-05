HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » PIX: A Galaxy Of Stars Graces Arjun-Saaniya Wedding

PIX: A Galaxy Of Stars Graces Arjun-Saaniya Wedding

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 05, 2026 15:51 IST

x

The wedding ceremony of Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok on Thursday turned into one of the biggest celebrity gatherings in Mumbai, drawing a galaxy of stars from across the cricketing world and Bollywood.

Arjun and Saaniya tied the knot in a grand ceremony at the uber-luxurious St Regis Hotel in the city.

Bigwigs from the world of sports, business, and politics were also in attendance at the grand affair.

Many celebrities, including Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, former India captain MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni,  legendary Sunil Gavaskar and wife Marshneil, former cricketers Parthiv Patel, Irfan Pathan, Zaheer Khan, Virender Sehwag, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, music composer Shankar Mahadevan, actors Farhan Akhtar, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and wife Aarti Singh attended the event.

Several videos and pictures from the venue emerged on social media platforms. 

Dhoni-Sakshi

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni with wife Sakshi Singh Rawat.

Arjun and Saaniya got engaged in August last year. Saaniya is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, chairman of the Graviss Group.

Arjun, 26, has featured in five Indian Premier League games for Mumbai Indians. He currently represents Goa in domestic cricket.

Gavaskar

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar with wife Marshneil.

Zaheer Khan

IMAGE: Zaheer Khan with wife Sagarika Ghatge. 

Virender Sehwag

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar's former opening partner Virender Sehwag. 

Parthiv Patel

IMAGE: Parthiv Patel with wife Avni Zaveri.

Irfan Pathan

IMAGE: Irfan Pathan with wife Saba Baig.

Dhawal Kulkarni

IMAGE: Dhawal Kulkarni with wife Shraddha Kharpude.

Jay Shah

IMAGE: International Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah.

Venkatesh Prasad 

IMAGE: Venkatesh Prasad with his family. 
 
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Tendulkars Host Grand Pre-Wedding Bash for Son Arjun
PIX: Tendulkars Host Grand Pre-Wedding Bash for Son Arjun
Arjun, Saaniya Seek Lord Ganesha's Blessings
Arjun, Saaniya Seek Lord Ganesha's Blessings
Tendulkar Invites Modi, Prez Murmu To Arjun-Saaniya's Wedding
Tendulkar Invites Modi, Prez Murmu To Arjun-Saaniya's Wedding
Sachin Invites Fadnavis, Shinde To Arjun's Wedding
Sachin Invites Fadnavis, Shinde To Arjun's Wedding
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Saaniya Chandhok
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Saaniya Chandhok

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

webstory image 2

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 3

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

VIDEOS

Video: Moment Israeli F-35 Shot Down Iranian YAK-1300:17

Video: Moment Israeli F-35 Shot Down Iranian YAK-130

Simple Yet Stunning: Sara Tendulkar Flaunts Her Casual Glam Look 1:08

Simple Yet Stunning: Sara Tendulkar Flaunts Her Casual...

Mrunal Thakur Stuns in Glam Look at Vijay-Rashmika Wedding Reception0:32

Mrunal Thakur Stuns in Glam Look at Vijay-Rashmika...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO