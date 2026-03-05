PIX: A Galaxy Of Stars Graces Arjun-Saaniya Wedding

The wedding ceremony of Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok on Thursday turned into one of the biggest celebrity gatherings in Mumbai, drawing a galaxy of stars from across the cricketing world and Bollywood.

Arjun and Saaniya tied the knot in a grand ceremony at the uber-luxurious St Regis Hotel in the city.

Bigwigs from the world of sports, business, and politics were also in attendance at the grand affair.

Many celebrities, including Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, former India captain MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni, legendary Sunil Gavaskar and wife Marshneil, former cricketers Parthiv Patel, Irfan Pathan, Zaheer Khan, Virender Sehwag, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, music composer Shankar Mahadevan, actors Farhan Akhtar, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and wife Aarti Singh attended the event.

Several videos and pictures from the venue emerged on social media platforms.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni with wife Sakshi Singh Rawat.

Arjun and Saaniya got engaged in August last year. Saaniya is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, chairman of the Graviss Group.

Arjun, 26, has featured in five Indian Premier League games for Mumbai Indians. He currently represents Goa in domestic cricket.

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar with wife Marshneil.

IMAGE: Zaheer Khan with wife Sagarika Ghatge.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar's former opening partner Virender Sehwag.

IMAGE: Parthiv Patel with wife Avni Zaveri.

IMAGE: Irfan Pathan with wife Saba Baig.

IMAGE: Dhawal Kulkarni with wife Shraddha Kharpude.

IMAGE: International Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah.

IMAGE: Venkatesh Prasad with his family.