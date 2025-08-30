Arjun's Fiancee Joins Tendulkar Family Festivities

IMAGE: A month full of blessings and milestones. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/X

It’s been a festive season of milestones for the Tendulkar family. After welcoming Ganesh Chaturthi with celebrations at their Mumbai home, Sachin Tendulkar also marked his mother’s birthday with a heartfelt post — a gathering that doubled up as the first public appearance of his son Arjun’s fiancée, Saaniya Chandok, following their quiet engagement.

On Friday, the cricket icon gave fans a rare glimpse into his family celebrations when he shared pictures from his mother’s birthday on Instagram.

Sachin accompanied the pictures with a heartfelt note for his mother, “I was born in your womb, so I became. You were a blessing, that’s why I kept progressing. You are strong, that’s why we all stayed strong. Happy birthday, Mom!”

The engagement itself had remained private until Sachin chose to reveal it about a week later. Social media buzzed with excitement once the announcement became public, though both families refrained from issuing an official statement.

Finally, during an Ask Me Anything session on August 25, a fan asked the cricketing legend if the news was true. Sachin’s reply confirmed it, “Yes, he did, and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life.”