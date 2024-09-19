News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Archer's return: Major boost for England's ODI hopes

Archer's return: Major boost for England's ODI hopes

September 19, 2024 00:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jofra Archer

IMAGE: England's Jofra Archer looks on. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters

England fast bowler Jofra Archer will play his first One-day International for 18 months in Thursday's clash with Australia at Trent Bridge, stand-in captain Harry Brook said on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Archer was eased back into the England fold this year at the T20 World Cup after recovering from long-standing elbow and back injuries.

 

Archer also played in the first T20 international against Australia earlier this month but is now deemed to be ready to contend with the longer format.

"He's obviously a world-beater, and it'll be nice to have him alongside me and going out there and taking them on," Brook told BBC Sport.

"He's our strongest seamer and he's got a lot of experience behind him in white-ball as well. I'm looking forward to working with him and seeing him operate again."

Injuries have plagued Archer down the years and he has only managed to play seven ODIs since helping England win the World Cup on home soil in 2019. His last test appearance came in early 2021 in India.

Yorkshire's right-handed batsman Brook is in captaining the side in the absence of England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler who is out of the five-match series with a calf injury.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
What's Dhoni Doing In The US?
What's Dhoni Doing In The US?
Pak Support For China Sparks Controversy
Pak Support For China Sparks Controversy
'India's batters are ready for any spin challenge'
'India's batters are ready for any spin challenge'
Keralites drank liquor worth Rs 818 cr during Onam
Keralites drank liquor worth Rs 818 cr during Onam
MP school teacher held for raping 3-year-old student
MP school teacher held for raping 3-year-old student
5 Odisha cops suspended for attacking soldier, friend
5 Odisha cops suspended for attacking soldier, friend
Ronaldo's new boss: Al-Nassr make shock appointment
Ronaldo's new boss: Al-Nassr make shock appointment

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

SEE: Kohli-Gambhir 'put an end to all the masala'

SEE: Kohli-Gambhir 'put an end to all the masala'

Secret of Kohli's success: Chanting 'Om Namah Shivaya'

Secret of Kohli's success: Chanting 'Om Namah Shivaya'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances