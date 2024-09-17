Pakistan Support For China Sparks Controversy

IMAGE: A screengrab of Pakistan players holding China's flag during the Asian Champions Trophy final on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

India extended their dominance in the Asian Champions Trophy, clinching a record fifth title with a 1-0 victory over China in the final.

A rejuvenated Indian squad remained undefeated throughout the tournament, showcasing their dominance in the continental competition.

While India celebrated, a surprising incident involving the Pakistan team has captured attention.

During the final between India and China, a visual from the broadcasters showed Pakistan players holding the Chinese flag, suggesting their support for the host nation.

The commentator suggested that their support was clear, despite their loss to China in the semifinal.

This display of solidarity from Pakistan sparked controversy and quickly went viral on social media.

Despite the controversy, Pakistan concluded their campaign on a positive note, defeating Korea 5-2 in the third place playoff. This victory secured the bronze medal for Pakistan, adding a consolation to their tournament run.