'India's batters are ready for any spin challenge'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli who is all set to make a comeback to Test cricket after a long time with the 1st Test against Bangladesh in Chennai on Thursday. Photograph: TNCA/X

India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday dismissed concerns surrounding Indian batters' recent struggle against quality spin bowling, saying that the line-up has enough firepower to take on the best in the world.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to open the batting, alongside captain Rohit Sharma, in a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting on Thursday in Chennai. Photograph: TNCA/X

Speaking to media on the eve of the two-Test series against Bangladesh, Gambhir also said that the bowling quartet of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja has managed to offset India's obsession with batting.

"Our batting unit has so much quality that it can take on any spin unit," Gambhir asserted after being asked about the line-up's struggles in last month's white-ball series against Sri Lanka, especially in the ODI leg that India lost.

"There is a lot of difference between ODIs and Tests," he said.