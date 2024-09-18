What's Dhoni Doing In The US?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hitesh Sanghvi/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently took a break from the spotlight to enjoy a trip to the United States.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batter, who last played in the Indian Premier League 2024, was spotted hanging out with friends in Michigan.

One of Dhoni's friends, Hitesh Sanghvi, shared a video collage on Instagram capturing the trip. The clip showed Dhoni seated with friends in the stands of a football stadium, enjoying the game.

'Fun trip to Michigan for American football and back... with these amazing people', Sanghvi wrote/

While fans eagerly await Dhoni's decision on his future in the IPL, his recent getaway offers a glimpse into his life away from the cricket field.