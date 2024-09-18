News
Secret of Kohli's success: Chanting 'Om Namah Shivaya'

Secret of Kohli's success: Chanting 'Om Namah Shivaya'

September 18, 2024 16:21 IST
During the tour to Australia in 2011-12, Virat Kohli scored some big hundreds

IMAGE: During the frst tour to Australia in 2011-12, Virat Kohli scored some big hundreds and some half-tons. Photograph: Getty Images from the Rediff Archives 

During a candid conversation, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir shared his insights on Virat Kohli's remarkable mental fortitude and the elusive 'zone' that cricketers strive to reach.

 

Gambhir recounted a particular series between India and Australia, highlighting Kohli's exceptional focus.

"During the India vs Australia series (2011), where you had an outstanding performance, you kept chanting Om Namah Shivaya before every delivery, which helped you get into that zone," Gambhir began, reflecting on Kohli's dedication.

"I had a similar experience in Napier. I didn't think I could bat for two and a half days, but I was listening to the Hanuman Chalisa during those days. It got me into that zone and helped me," Gambhir said in a candid chat conducted by BCCI.

Gambhir emphasised the rarity and significance of reaching such a state.

"Very few times in your career will you find yourself in that zone. When I was batting on day 5, VVS Laxman told me that I never uttered a word between overs -- I was completely zoned out. I know how valuable it is to be in that state. Unless you've experienced it, you can't fully understand how to achieve it," Gambhir remarked.

Adding to the conversation, Kohli shared his perspective on chasing targets and the clarity it brings.

"A chase has always provided clarity. If your motivation is to win, then you will always find a way.

"For me, I want the result first. If that requires me to play aggressive cricket, I will play aggressive cricket. If it requires me to run, I will run. To play shots on the ground, I will play shots on the ground. If I have to leave the ball for three hours, I will leave the ball for three hours. I guess if you don't want the victory so badly, you will not work on the solutions."

Spin woes for India as long Test season gets under way
'Bangladesh series not dress rehearsal for Aus tour'
'I'm Not Very Optimistic About The ISL'
Union cabinet gives go ahead to one nation, one poll
At 51% till 3 pm, J-K heads for solid voter turnout
Markets settle lower dragged by IT stocks
Tax change, spike in inflows revive interest in FoFs
