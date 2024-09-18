SEE: Kohli-Gambhir 'put an end to all the masala'

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli in a fun chat. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir are A-class professionals.

So it comes as no surprise when they put their differences aside and moved forward with maturity when Gambhir was announced India's Head Coach two months ago.

And on Wednesday, BCCI put the duo on the same platform for an interesting Q and A session.

Posting a clip of what looks like a fun chat between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli, BCCI tweeted: 'A Very Special Interview Stay tuned for a deep insight on how great cricketing minds operate. #TeamIndia’s Head Coach @GautamGambhir and @imVkohli come together in a never-seen-before freewheeling chat. You do not want to miss this! Shortly on http://BCCI.TV'

'Here we are putting an end to all the masala and spice,' said Kohli as he interviewed head coach Gambhir for bcci.tv ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai.

'That is a good start to the conversation,' the southpaw said in response.

SEE: Gambhir-Kohli 'put an end to all the masala'. VIDEO: Kind courtesy BCCI.TV

In the insightful chat, the two strong personalities looked back at their days in Delhi and Indian cricket.

'We have come a long way. From playing together for a long time, being part of the same dressing to having ups and downs,' said Kohli before Gambhir added that everything that happened between them was in 'good spirit'.

The conversation between the two made for an interesting watch as they spoke about the importance of Test cricket, staying in the zone and talking of the knocks one enjoyed of the other.

'Your 183 against Pakistan in Asia Cup while chasing 300+ is the best ODI innings I've seen played by an Indian', Gambhir told Kohli.

While Kohli said that he aspired to play first class and play along side Gambhir when he was an up and coming player, Head Coach Gambhir called Kohli the torch-bearer of Test cricket.

'You guys are the torchbearers of Test cricket. In today's day and age the challenge will always remain, how we can motivate the next generation of cricketers. I believe the stronger your Test team, the stronger your cricket.'

Giving more praise to Kohli, Gambhir appreciated his winning attitude.

'You built a solid fast bowling unit. I understand you were 24-25 when you took Test captaincy, the credit must go to you the way you formed the team at that time. Your attitude, winning overseas Tests'.

Before departing, Gambhir revealed that Rohit Sharma will be the next player he interviews and asked Kohli for a suggestion: 'What should be my first question to Rohit Sharma?'

Kohli replied: It's a very simple question, 'ke subah aap baadaam khate ho?' to which Gambhir replied 'Subah gyaarah baje ke bajai raat ke gyaarah baje na ho jaye.'