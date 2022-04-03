News
Anushka And Virat Sizzle And How!

Anushka And Virat Sizzle And How!

By Rediff Cricket
April 03, 2022 09:50 IST
Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli set the Internet abuzz with their glamourous photoshoot.

 

Virat Kohli

The cricketer, who can't take his eyes off his actress wife in the photos, reacted in the comment section with a fire and heart emoji, 'Uffff too hot,' followed by love-struck, lit, and red heart emojis.

In the photos, Anushka is dressed in a nude shade sparkly body-hugging dress while Virat looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Anushka captioned the photos as 'We clean up well.'

Fans showered them with love taking to the comments section.

Rediff Cricket
