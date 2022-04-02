News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Meet Umesh Yadav's biggest supporters

Meet Umesh Yadav's biggest supporters

By Rediff Cricket
April 02, 2022 17:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Umesh Yadav

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy KKR/Twitter

Umesh Yadav almost went unsold at the players auction in February before Kolkata Knight Riders signed him on. And what a fine decision it has been!

Umesh has been amazing in KKR's three games, bowling with zing and swing. The Purple cap holder has taken 8 wickets in three matches played so far.

On Friday night after Umesh took four wickets against the Punjab Kings, KKR shared a cute video of Umesh's daughter Hunarr and wife Tanya Wadhwa celebrating his scintillating performance.

Don't miss Umesh sending a flying kiss to his adorable daughter.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Why KKR pacer Umesh Yadav is back to his wicket ways
Why KKR pacer Umesh Yadav is back to his wicket ways
Turning Point: Dre Russell's Batting
Turning Point: Dre Russell's Batting
Top Performer: Russell Power
Top Performer: Russell Power
IPL 2022: PHOTOS, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2022: PHOTOS, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
Pat Cummins joins KKR camp
Pat Cummins joins KKR camp
5 held for attacking Muslim meat traders in K'taka
5 held for attacking Muslim meat traders in K'taka
How Kapil Went To Hell And Came Back
How Kapil Went To Hell And Came Back

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

KKR pacer Umesh Yadav hits the 'Purple' patch

KKR pacer Umesh Yadav hits the 'Purple' patch

'Outstanding hitting; Russell muscle, for serious'

'Outstanding hitting; Russell muscle, for serious'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances