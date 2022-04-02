Meet Umesh Yadav's biggest supporters

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy KKR/Twitter

Umesh Yadav almost went unsold at the players auction in February before Kolkata Knight Riders signed him on. And what a fine decision it has been!

Umesh has been amazing in KKR's three games, bowling with zing and swing. The Purple cap holder has taken 8 wickets in three matches played so far.

On Friday night after Umesh took four wickets against the Punjab Kings, KKR shared a cute video of Umesh's daughter Hunarr and wife Tanya Wadhwa celebrating his scintillating performance.

Don't miss Umesh sending a flying kiss to his adorable daughter.