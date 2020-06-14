Akshay, you think Dave does Bala better?

June 14, 2020 11:56 IST

IMAGE: David Warner with daughters Ivy-Mae and Indi-Rae. Photograph and video courtesy: David Warner/Instagram IMAGE: David Warner with daughters Ivy-Mae and Indi-Rae.

Sunrisers Hyderabad star David Warner continues his love with Indian film music.

His latest video has Dave dancing to Akshay Kumar's hit song Bala from Housefull 4, a song that earlier challenged folks from Ayushmann Khurrana to Shikhar Dhawan.

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar in Housefull 4.

Dave, wife Candice and their elder daughters Ivy Mae and Indi Rae have produced one rocking video after another to entertain us in these dreary lockdown times.

On a roll since the lockdown, Dave has created hilariou sdance videos with his family, grooving to everything from Sheila ki Jawaani to the Telugu hit Butta Bomma.

Last fortnight, he thrilled Sunrisers Hyderabad fans by donning Baahubali gear from the blockbuster Baahubali movies.

Dave took the stunt further when he posted a picture of Prabhas, the hefty 6' star who played the role with aplomb in the Baahubali movies, alongside a pic of his 5' 7 frame in Baahubali avatar and asked fans who they preferred!

He even roped in mum Lorraine to join the family's dance party.

Last week, we saw Candice and Dave grooving to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's hit song Mind Block from the movie Sarileru Neekevvaru.

For Mind Block, Dave revealed that it took Candice and him 50 -- that's right 50 -- attempts to 'almost' ace Mahesh Babu's dance steps.