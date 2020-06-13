SEE: Warner, Gilly thank Indian students for selfless work

June 13, 2020 12:39 IST

Australia opener David Warner and former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist have praised two Indian students for their tireless work during the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia.

In a short video, Warner thanked Queensland-based Indian student, Shreyas Sheth, while Gilchrist thanked Sharon Varghese, an Indian student who did her Bachelors in Nursing from the University of Wollongong.

"Namaste. I am here to say thank you to Shreyas Sheth who is doing selfless work to help others during the COVID crisis. Shreyas is doing his Masters in Computer Science at the University of Queensland and he has been part of University's outreach program, preparing and delivering food packets to students in need right now," Warner said in the video.

"So I just want to say ‘good on ya'. I am sure your mum and dad and India are proud of you. Keep up the great work cause we are all in this together."

Showing his gratitude to Sharon Varghese, Gilchrist said 'everyone will be proud of your efforts'.

Varghese has been was working on the frontline along with other health care workers, looking after the residents of aged-care during the global health crisis.

"She gave up her time to work as an aged-care worker throughout that time. Sharon, I want to say congratulations on the selfless act and for wanting to thank people in Australia because you have enjoyed three-and-a half years living here. And that's wonderful to hear," Gilchrist said in a video message.

"Just want to let you know, all of Australia, all of India and more importantly, your family will be so very proud of your efforts."

The videos were shared by Austrade India -- The Australian Trade and Investment Commission –on their official Twitter handle. The videos have hit almost 10 thousand views in the last one week.