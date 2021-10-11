After CSK-DC Game Ended...

After the first qualifier ended in Dubai on Sunday, players from the Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Super Kings caught up with their mates from the opposing side.

Seeing the banter and mirth, who could have imagined these cricketers were involved in a fierce contest a little while earlier.

IMAGE: The Boy from Palghar -- CSK's Shardul Thakur -- and the Boy from Santa Cruz -- DC's Prithvi Shaw -- catch up.

Both Prithvi and Shardul play for Mumbai in domestic cricket.

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan is all ears as DC Assistant Coach Mohammad Kaif summarises where Delhi lost the plot.

IMAGE: Englishmen Moeen Ali, Sam Billings and Tom Curran have a chat, likely about the England team selection for the Ashes tour.

IMAGE: Left: South Africans Lungi Ngidi (CSK), Faf du Plessis (CSK), Anrich Nortje (DC), Kagiso Rabada (DC) and Greg King (CSK physio, back to camera) have a laugh.

Right: West Indians Dwayne Bravo (CSK) and Shimron Hetmyer (DC) have a chat as DC's Lalit Yadav listens in.

