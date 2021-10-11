News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » After CSK-DC Game Ended...

After CSK-DC Game Ended...

By Rediff Cricket
October 11, 2021 13:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

After the first qualifier ended in Dubai on Sunday, players from the Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Super Kings caught up with their mates from the opposing side.

Seeing the banter and mirth, who could have imagined these cricketers were involved in a fierce contest a little while earlier.

Please click on the images for a better look.

IMAGE: The Boy from Palghar -- CSK's Shardul Thakur -- and the Boy from Santa Cruz -- DC's Prithvi Shaw -- catch up.
Both Prithvi and Shardul play for Mumbai in domestic cricket.
All photographs: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

 

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan is all ears as DC Assistant Coach Mohammad Kaif summarises where Delhi lost the plot.

 

IMAGE: Englishmen Moeen Ali, Sam Billings and Tom Curran have a chat, likely about the England team selection for the Ashes tour.

 

IMAGE: Left: South Africans Lungi Ngidi (CSK), Faf du Plessis (CSK), Anrich Nortje (DC), Kagiso Rabada (DC) and Greg King (CSK physio, back to camera) have a laugh.
Right: West Indians Dwayne Bravo (CSK) and Shimron Hetmyer (DC) have a chat as DC's Lalit Yadav listens in.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
WATCH: CSK Get Rousing Welcome
WATCH: CSK Get Rousing Welcome
Sakshi, Prithi Enjoy The Show
Sakshi, Prithi Enjoy The Show
Spot The Winning Coach Contest
Spot The Winning Coach Contest
Army officer, 4 personnel killed in encounter in J-K
Army officer, 4 personnel killed in encounter in J-K
Recipe: Walnut Kachori
Recipe: Walnut Kachori
SRH's Moody interested in India head coach job: Report
SRH's Moody interested in India head coach job: Report
Jolt to BJP in U'khand as minister, son join Congress
Jolt to BJP in U'khand as minister, son join Congress

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

IPL Final: Why Thala Will Make History

IPL Final: Why Thala Will Make History

Gracia, Ziva Cheer CSK

Gracia, Ziva Cheer CSK

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances