IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings's Deepak Chahar celebrates with the fans at the team hotel. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

The fans were estastic as Chennai Super Kings outclassed Delhi Capitals by four wickets to enter their ninth IPL final in Dubai on Sunday.

Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni sent the fans into a frenzy as he hit Delhi pace bowler Tom Curran for three fours in a row to take CSK to victory.

The fans gave the CSK players a rousing welcome at their team hotel in Dubai after the match.' Anbuden Welcome at the #WhistlesKingdom', CSK captioned the video on Instagram.