Spot The Winning Coach Contest

IMAGE: Stephen Fleming has coached the Chennai Super Kings from 2019 to 2015, then from 2018 to date.

The dour Kiwi is expressionless during every game, no matter how CSK is doing. And it was no different after CSK entered its 10th IPL final on Sunday. Photographs: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for IPL

IMAGE: Ricky Ponting seems to enjoy coaching the Delhi Capitals, whose rise from perennial underperformers to near champion side he has masterminded in the three years he has been in charge.

'Punter' is always animated during a match, exchanging insights with Mohammad Kaif and Praveen Amre, his able deputies who usually flank him.

Seeing Ricky at the post-qualifier media interaction on Sunday and you wouldn't know his team lost.

But then Delhi still has a chance to make it to Friday's final, when they take on the winner of Monday's KKR-RCB contest, on Wednesday.

