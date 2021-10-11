News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Spot The Winning Coach Contest

Spot The Winning Coach Contest

By Rediff Cricket
October 11, 2021 11:30 IST
Look at the reactions from Chennai Super Kings Coach Stephen Fleming and Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting after IPL 2021's first qualifier match and let us know whose team won.

 

Please click on the images to view in full screen. 

IMAGE: Stephen Fleming has coached the Chennai Super Kings from 2019 to 2015, then from 2018 to date.
The dour Kiwi is expressionless during every game, no matter how CSK is doing. And it was no different after CSK entered its 10th IPL final on Sunday. Photographs: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for IPL

 

 

IMAGE: Ricky Ponting seems to enjoy coaching the Delhi Capitals, whose rise from perennial underperformers to near champion side he has masterminded in the three years he has been in charge.
'Punter' is always animated during a match, exchanging insights with Mohammad Kaif and Praveen Amre, his able deputies who usually flank him.
Seeing Ricky at the post-qualifier media interaction on Sunday and you wouldn't know his team lost.
But then Delhi still has a chance to make it to Friday's final, when they take on the winner of Monday's KKR-RCB contest, on Wednesday.

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Cricket
Dhoni's plan was simple: 'See the ball, hit the ball'
Turning Point: Pant's Shocking Captaincy
PIX: Gaikwad, Uthappa, Dhoni power CSK into IPL final
'I am the Tiger'
Maha bandh: Bus services affected, shops closed
Bigg Boss 15: 'I am not ready to mingle'
China's 'miracle' growth coming to an end?
