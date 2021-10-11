News
Gracia, Ziva Cheer CSK

Gracia, Ziva Cheer CSK

By Rediff Cricket
October 11, 2021 10:22 IST
Adorable tots Gracia Raina and Ziva Dhoni were in much better humour than when we last saw them.

The kids seemed to be enjoying the Indian Premier League qualifier 1 match which their dads's team, the Chennai Super Kings, won on Sunday.

Please click on the images to see Gracia and Ziva.

IMAGE: Gracia is all set to 'whistle podu' as she and Ziva steal the show. Like they do everytime. All Photographs: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for IPL

 

 

IMAGE: Gracia's dad Suresh Raina didn't play the match against the Delhi Capitals, but Ziva's dad Mahendra Singh Dhoni was in good nick.

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
