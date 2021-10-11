News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sakshi, Prithi Enjoy The Show

Sakshi, Prithi Enjoy The Show

By Rediff Cricket
October 11, 2021 09:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Their husbands were on opposing sides during the first qualifier game between the Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Super Kings, and in the DC and CSK VIP boxes, Sakshi Dhoni and Prithi Narayanan stole the show.

Please click on the images for a better look.

IMAGE: Sakshi Dhoni, animated as always during the game. All Photographs: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for IPL

 

IMAGE: Sakshi decides to don a mask. Stylish one, of course.

 

 

IMAGE: Prithi Narayanan -- unlike her husband Ravichandran Ashwin who is all emotion and passion during a game -- is the epitome of Super Cool. Pretty always and unruffled.

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Gaikwad, Uthappa, Dhoni power CSK into IPL final
PIX: Gaikwad, Uthappa, Dhoni power CSK into IPL final
Top Performers: Gaikwad, Uthappa
Top Performers: Gaikwad, Uthappa
Dhoni's plan was simple: 'See the ball, hit the ball'
Dhoni's plan was simple: 'See the ball, hit the ball'
'Markets should sustain at current levels'
'Markets should sustain at current levels'
Who is Shraddha HUGGING?
Who is Shraddha HUGGING?
'Vaccine hesitancy has more or less gone'
'Vaccine hesitancy has more or less gone'
Maharashtra bandh today over Lakhimpur violence
Maharashtra bandh today over Lakhimpur violence

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

Turning Point: Pant's Shocking Captaincy

Turning Point: Pant's Shocking Captaincy

We Won't See THIS Mumbai Indians Team Again

We Won't See THIS Mumbai Indians Team Again

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances