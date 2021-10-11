News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL Final: Why Thala Will Make History

IPL Final: Why Thala Will Make History

By Rediff Cricket
October 11, 2021 10:38 IST
When he takes the field on October 15, Mahendra Singh Dhoni will make history as the oldest player to play an IPL final.

The Chennai Super Kings skipper -- who will be 40 years, 3 months and 8 days on Friday -- will overtake his former CSK team-mate Imran Tahir's record set in the IPL 2019 final. Tahir was then 40 years, one month and 15 days old.

Age is, of course, just a number for the swashbuckling legend who thrilled his fans on Sunday with glimpses of the Dhoni of IPLs past -- scoring 18 runs off 6 balls -- to take CSK into its 10th final.

Please click on the images for a good look at Dhoni's batting during CSK's qualifier 1 game against the Delhi Capitals.

Photograph: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

 

Photograph: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

 

Photograph: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

 

Photograph: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

 

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin congratulates Dhoni under whose India captaincy he began his international cricket career. Photograph: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

 

IMAGE: CSK team-mates and support staff queue to salute the skipper after victory.
Photograph: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 

 
Rediff Cricket
