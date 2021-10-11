IPL Final: Why Thala Will Make History

When he takes the field on October 15, Mahendra Singh Dhoni will make history as the oldest player to play an IPL final.

The Chennai Super Kings skipper -- who will be 40 years, 3 months and 8 days on Friday -- will overtake his former CSK team-mate Imran Tahir's record set in the IPL 2019 final. Tahir was then 40 years, one month and 15 days old.

Age is, of course, just a number for the swashbuckling legend who thrilled his fans on Sunday with glimpses of the Dhoni of IPLs past -- scoring 18 runs off 6 balls -- to take CSK into its 10th final.

Please click on the images for a good look at Dhoni's batting during CSK's qualifier 1 game against the Delhi Capitals.

Photograph: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

Photograph: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

Photograph: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

Photograph: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin congratulates Dhoni under whose India captaincy he began his international cricket career. Photograph: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

IMAGE: CSK team-mates and support staff queue to salute the skipper after victory.

Photograph: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com