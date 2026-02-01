HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » 949 runs! Kohli-inspired Doseja lights up Ranji

949 runs! Kohli-inspired Doseja lights up Ranji

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 01, 2026 21:51 IST

x

Virat Kohli urged me to give 200 per cent for Delhi; I even follow his fitness regime: Ayush Doseja

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Ayush Doseja, who made his Ranji Trophy debut against Hyderabad earlier this season, finished with 949 runs. Photograph: Ayush Doseja/Instagram

Delhi's Ayush Doseja aims to follow the discipline and fitness regime of India superstar Virat Kohli as the 23-year-old finished the group stage of the Ranji Trophy with the highest individual run tally.

Key Points

  • Ayush Doseja tops Ranji Trophy group stage with 949 runs, including four centuries and five fifties, despite Delhi finishing seventh. 
  • Follows Virat Kohli’s mantra: gives 200% on the field, dominates instead of surviving, and maintains strict fitness and diet regimes. 
  • Led Delhi as captain for the first time, valuing team success over personal milestones, and seeks to develop into a three-format player with guidance from Sarfaraz Khan. 

Doseja, who made his Ranji Trophy debut against Hyderabad earlier this season, finished with 949 runs in seven matches at 105.44 with four centuries and five fifties.

He stood tall amid disappointing show from Delhi who finished seventh in the eight-team points table for Group D without a win, six draws and one defeat.

Doseja follows Kohli mantra

Ayush Doseja

"I have been idolising him since childhood. When he was out in the second match (of the Vijay Hazare Trophy), I got some time to talk to him," Doseja told reporters after his unbeaten 159 helped Delhi force a draw against Mumbai.

"He told me that if I am going to the ground, I have to give 200 percent because you representing Delhi and it is a big deal. If I want to play for India, I have to keep the same mindset."

"(He said) 'if you are going to the ground, you have to dominate and not play in survival mode'. This was the message and I follow his fitness regime a lot and had spoken about it as well. I also try to keep a good diet and keep myself match-fit as much as possible," Doseja added.

In his first season itself, Doseja was made the Delhi captan for the clash against Mumbai - once a storied rivalry in Ranji Trophy - for this contest as Ayush Badoni was summoned to the India A side for the T20 World Cup warm-ups.

 

"It's a big deal for me. I was getting an opportunity for the first time as a captain to lead Delhi and (against) Mumbai it's always big," he said.

Delhi’s lone bright spot

Ayush Doseja

"Coming into there second innings, I though that even though I fell early in the first - it was a good ball and I accepted my failure. I thought it was going to be the last innings of the season and I did not want to miss on the opportunity."

Having finished the group stage as the leading run-scorer in the Elite category, Doseja said he did not come into the season with such a target in mind.

"The achievement is good. But I had never thought that I would make so many runs. I just believed in my hard work. My family and coaches support me a lot. I didn't want to leave the opportunity whenever I got a call-up for Delhi. I am very happy that I finished first in the league stage," he said.

While he narrowly missed the 1,000-run mark, Doseja said it was never in his mind during the second innings against Mumbai here at the MCA-BKC Ground.

"No, it was not in my mind. I wanted to save the match for the team," Doseja said, adding that he rates this century as his best since it came against Mumbai.

"I knew that (the tally) was 790 before the match. But we had spoken with the Mumbai team that we would shake hands at tea. If they wanted wickets, they would have attacked with fast bowlers but they also kept it normal post lunch so we shook hands," he said.

Doseja added he sought some time to discuss cricket with India and Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan.

"I went to him myself. Sarfaraz is such a big player in domestic cricket and I asked him how I can improve in red soil. I try to become a three-format player. I prepare equally in white-ball," he said.

"He told me that in red soil, if you bat with your head down, it will be better (and that way) you would hit fewer casual shots because it bounces. He said I could vary my game in red soil and black soil but that I have to see in the middle," Doseja added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

U19 World Cup: India knock out Pakistan, storm into semis
U19 World Cup: India knock out Pakistan, storm into semis
T20 World Cup rocked! Pakistan to boycott India clash
T20 World Cup rocked! Pakistan to boycott India clash
Padikkal slams century as Karnataka enter Ranji quarters
Padikkal slams century as Karnataka enter Ranji quarters
Ranji Trophy: Champions Vidarbha knocked out
Ranji Trophy: Champions Vidarbha knocked out
Will Kishan's Ton Push Samson Out Of T20 World Cup XI?
Will Kishan's Ton Push Samson Out Of T20 World Cup XI?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

webstory image 2

12 Pics: Fort Kochi Is India's Loveliest Walking Town

webstory image 3

Are These 10 Old-Style Utensils In Your Kitchen?

VIDEOS

Tax holiday till 2047 for foreign cloud firms: FM Sitharaman0:51

Tax holiday till 2047 for foreign cloud firms: FM Sitharaman

'India set to host first ever Global Big Cat summit'0:30

'India set to host first ever Global Big Cat summit'

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Looks Stunning in a Saree0:25

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Looks Stunning in a Saree

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO