Will Kishan's Century Push Samson Out Of T20 World Cup XI?

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan celebrates his maiden T20 century in the fifth T20I against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram, January 31, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Indian cricket is not about patience but it's about performance.

Score runs or step aside. One series, one innings and sometimes even one moment can also decide careers.

In this high-stakes environment, the latest T20I series against New Zealand showed just how quickly fortunes can flip.

Key Points From being out of contention, Ishan Kishan's explosive 103 off 43 balls in the fifth T20I and exceptional form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (517 runs) has propelled him into India's World Cup plans.

Pushed around the order, Sanju Samson failed to capitalise on opportunities, scoring just 6 in the fifth T20I.

Performance is everything as relentless competition mean survival favours the fittest, with Kishan now emerging as the front-runner for key roles.

Shubman Gill came into the side for Sanju Samson. Samson, instead of getting a settled role, was pushed around the order. Gill, despite the opportunities, couldn't quite cement his spot. Samson, batting out of position and under pressure, failed to build momentum. And while both failed, another name quietly re-entered the picture.

Almost unexpectedly, Ishan Kishan emerged as the biggest beneficiary.

Just a couple of months ago, Kishan wasn't even in the conversation. He was out of the squad, out of sight, and seemingly out of contention.

But Indian cricket has a way of turning stories upside down. And Kishan seized his chance with both hands. Now, he's not just back in the frame; he's on the verge of opening for India in a World Cup. That's how fast the tides can turn in Indian cricket.

Ishan Kishan seizes opportunity

In the fifth T20I against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram, he produced an innings that may well have changed the course of his career. Chasing selection, battling competition, and aware that every ball mattered, Kishan came out with clarity and intent.

From the very start, there was no hesitation. He attacked pace. He attacked spin. He attacked anything remotely loose.

His fifty came off just 28 balls, brought up with yet another boundary. And he didn't slow down. If anything, he accelerated. The footwork was sharp, the bat swing clean, the timing sweet.

When he targeted Ish Sodhi for a brutal over that leaked 29 runs, the match effectively broke open.

By the time he reached his century, a stunning 103 off just 43 balls, the stadium was on its feet with 10 sixes and six boundaries.

But the real statement came later.

On paper, Sanju Samson was listed as India's wicket-keeper. Naturally, everyone expected him to take the gloves. Instead, when New Zealand came out to bat, it was Kishan behind the stumps.

A small change, but a massive message. That move felt strategic.

It wasn't just about one game, it felt like a glimpse into the management's thinking. Kishan wasn't just being tried as a batter. The fearless batter was being prepared for a bigger role.

Player Games Runs Highest Score Average 50s 100s Ishan Kishan 4 215 103 53.8 1 1 Sanju Samson 5 46 24 9.2 0 0

Sanju Samson struggles under pressure

For Samson, the contrast couldn't have been harsher.

In his home state, in front of a supportive crowd, this was supposed to be a statement night. Instead, it turned into another disappointment. Six runs off six balls. Another early dismissal. Another opportunity slipping away.

Over five matches, the returns were underwhelming with scores of 10, 6, 0, 24, and 6. While Kishan, back in the T20I XI after over two years, lit up the series with 8, 76, 28, and a blistering 103. He was ruled out of the fourth T20I due to a last-minute niggle.

On batting-friendly surfaces where others cashed in, Samson struggled to get going. The timing wasn't there, the confidence seemed fragile, and the scores didn't help his case.

Indian cricket is ruthless

And that's the harsh truth about Indian cricket -- context doesn't matter. Reputation doesn't matter. Sympathy doesn't matter.

Only numbers do.

India simply has too much depth. Too many options. Too many hungry players waiting outside. It's survival of the fittest. And right now, the explosive wicket-keeper-batter looks fitter than most.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav, however, did not read too much into Ishan Kishan keeping the wickets ahead of Sanju Samson in the fifth T20I against New Zealand, saying the stumper's duties were always supposed to be shared in this series.

Meanwhile, Kishan's stellar Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign in which he scored 517 runs leading Jharkhand to their first-ever title has propelled him into India's 2026 T20 World Cup squad.

As the tournament nears, the 27 year old is surging ahead while Samson slips down the pecking order.

It may sound harsh. It may feel unfair. But that's Indian cricket -- cut-throat, relentless and unforgiving.