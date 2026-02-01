HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India set 252, Pakistan face tight chase in U-19 World Cup clash

Source: PTI
February 01, 2026 18:23 IST

IMAGE: Vedant Trivedi’s 68 guides India U19 to 253 vs Pakistan. Photograph: BCCI/X

All-rounders Kanishk Chouhan and Khilan Patel's quickfire 50-run stand was the only silver lining in India's par score of 252 against arch rivals Pakistan in a Super Six match of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Kanishk (35 off 29 balls) and Khilan (21 not out off 15 balls) added 50 runs in just 5.1 overs to provide a final flourish after Vedant Trivedi's patient 68 off 98 balls helped them lay a platform.

Vedant steadies innings but Chouhan-Patel finish strong

However, Pakistan in order to qualify for the semi-final, will need to score the required runs in 33.3 overs which will enable them to pip India's net run-rate.

Even if Pakistan win after that, India will qualify for the semifinals.

Put into bat, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (30 off 22 balls) started in his typical attacking fashion but despite getting a reprieve off left-arm seamer Mohammad Sayyam's (2/69) bowling, he was dismissed trying a second pull-shot in as many deliveries.

Skipper Ayush Mhatre (0)'s nightmarish run in Youth ODIs continued with a first-ball duck while Aaron George got a ripper from lanky Abdul Subhan (3/33), which pitched on middle and moved a shade to dislodge off-stump.

Subhan bowled full and straight and with his height produced that awkward bounce making life difficult for the batters.

 

From 47 for no loss, India were reduced to 47 for 3 after which left-handed Vihaan Malhotra (21) joined Vedant and consolidated the innings with a 62-run stand. However, none of the top order batters including Vedant could lift the tempo of the innings due to the slowness of the track that made shot making difficult.

The right-handed Vedant played 98 balls and hit two fours and a six before a poor shot off a full-toss from left-arm wrist spinner Momin Qamar brought about his downfall.

Khilan and Kanishk chanced their arms just when it was required to take the team to a safe score.

Brief Scores: India 252 in 49.5 overs (Vedant Trivedi 68, Kanishk Chouhan 35, Abdul Subhan 3/33) vs Pakistan.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
