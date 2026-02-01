Ranji Trophy: Champions Vidarbha knocked out; Andhra, Jharkhand in quarters

IMAGE: Vidarbha's players celebrate a wicket during Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Defending champions Vidarbha defeated Uttar Pradesh by four wickets but still failed to qualify for the knockout round as Andhra and Jharkhand progressed to the quarterfinals of the elite Ranji Trophy on net run rate from Group A, on Sunday.



Despite win over UP, Vidarbha finished third in Group A with 31 points from seven games, the same as Andhra and Jharkhand.



However, Vidarbha failed to advance on basis of the bonus point which comes into consideration if multiple teams finish level on points. Vidarbha had just one bonus point as compared to three for Jharkhand and two Andhra.



Chasing 201 for an outright win, Vidarbha finished at 91 for 4 on Saturday, but came out strong on Sunday to knock off the target in 58.2 overs for the loss of six wickets.



Opener Aman Mokhade top-scored with an elegant 83 off 150 balls that was laced with 10 boundaries, while Danish Malewar continued his fine form with 54 off 89 deliveries.

Andhra top Group A

Andhra topped Group A after settling for a draw against Nagaland in their final match in Sovima.



Resuming their second innings at 85 for 4, Nagaland folded out for 342 with wicketkeeper Chetan Bisht making 100 off 181 balls while Nagaho Chishi scored 79.



With 173 runs to chase, Andhra played it safe as they knew a draw would be enough for them to top the group, finishing at 64 for 4 in 8.3 overs.

Jharkhand outclass Odisha to advance

In another Group A match in Jamshedpur, hosts Jharkhand defeated Odisha by four wickets to finish second behind Andhra and edge out Vidarbha from the quarter-final race.



Resuming their second innings at 202 for 8, Odisha folded for 226, setting Jharkhand a target of 246 which they achieved in 71.3 overs for the loss of six wickets.



Opener Sharandeep Singh (64), Robin Minz (63) and Anukul Roy (45) were the major run getters for Jharkhand.

Tamil Nadu, Baroda play out tame draw

Already out of the knockout reckoning, Tamil Nadu and Baroda played out a tame draw in their final group game.



Resuming at the overnight score of 411 for 7, Tamil Nadu finished at 449 all out with opener Vimal Kumar top-scoring with 182.



In reply, Baroda made 124 for no loss with Shivalik Sharma (59 not out) and Jyotsnil Singh (55) remaining unbeaten.



In Nagpur: Uttar Pradesh 237 & 200 lost to Vidarbha 237 & 201 for 6 in 58.2 overs (Aman Mokhade 83, Danish Malewar 54; Shivam Sharma 4/55) by 4 wickets. Vidarbha 6 points, Uttar Pradesh 0.



In Sovima: Nagaland 366 & 342 (Chetan Bisht 100, Nagaho Chishi 79; Tripurana Vijay 5/104) draw with Andhra 536 for 9 decl & 64 for 4 in 8.3 overs. Nagaland 1 point, Andhra 3.



In Jamshedpur: Odisha 282 & 226 (Subhranshu Senapati 73; Anukul Roy 5/72) lost to Jharkhand 263 & 249 for 6 in 71.3 overs (Shranadeep Singh 64, Robin Minz 63; Sayed Tufayl Ahmad 4/101) by 4 wickets. Jharkhand 6 points, Odisha 0.



In Salem: Baroda 375 & 124 for no loss (Shivalik Sharma 59 not out, Jyotsnil Singh 55 not out) draw with Tamil Nadu 449. Tamil Nadu 3 points, Baroda 1 point.

Jammu and Kashmir join Mumbai in quarter-finals

Skipper Ayush Doseja's unbeaten 159 helped Delhi force a draw against table-toppers Mumbai, while Jammu and Kashmir joined the 42-time champions in the quarter-finals from Elite Group D of the Ranji Trophy on Sunday.



Doseja's 230-ball 159 which included 11 fours and two sixes kept Mumbai at bay and the two teams decided to shake hands about half-an-hour before the tea break, at the MCA-BKC Ground in Mumbai.



Delhi reached 407 for six declared with an overall lead of 311 runs, having erased a 96-run deficit from the first innings as the visitors stretched Mumbai over the last two days.



Himanshu Singh was the pick among the bowlers for Mumbai, returning 3/86 from his 29 overs while Onkar Tarmale took 2/49 from his 14 overs. Shams Mulani and Mohit Avasthi, who had bagged a five-for in the first innings, remained wicketless while Tushar Deshpande claimed one.



Mumbai, who took first-innings lead of 96 and had already made the quarters, finished at the top of the Elite Group D with 33 points in seven matches. Mumbai won four and drew two.



With six drawn matches and one defeat, Delhi finished at the penultimate spot with 12 points in the points table.



Jammu and Kashmir, meanwhile, finished second with 24 points from seven matches with three wins and one defeat, much ahead of the third-placed Chhattisgarh.



J&K had taken a massive lead of 603 runs in the first-innings against Himachal Pradesh, who were bowled out for 168 in the first innings and were tottering at 26 for two in the second. HP, meanwhile, finished at the bottom of the points table.



Due to overnight rains, no play was possible on the fourth and final day at the Amtar cricket ground in Nadaun as Jammu and Kashmir walked away with three points on the basis of first-innings lead. They will face Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-finals.



Against the hosts Hyderabad, Chhattisgarh reached 411 for eight in their second innings to lead by 63 runs overall, wiping off a massive deficit of 348 runs in the first innings as the game ended in a draw.

Hyderabad had taken a 348-run lead after responding with a massive 631 in the first essay, having bowled Chhattisgarh out for 283.



Puducherry, meanwhile, beat Rajasthan by five wickets as they scored 172 for five riding on R Shreeram's 57 and an unbeaten 49 from Ajay Rohera.



In Mumbai: Delhi 221 & 407/6d in 105 overs (Vaibhav Kandpal 61, Ayush Doseja 159 not out; Himanshu Singh 3/86) drew with Mumbai 317.



In Nadaun: Himachal Pradesh 168 & 26/2 in 9 overs drew with Jammu and Kashmir 771.



In Hyderabad: Chhattisgarh 283 & 411/8 in 122 overs (Anuj Tiwary 88, Amandeep Khare 176 not out; Mohammed Siraj 1/62, Tanay Thyagarajan 3/114) drew with Hyderabad 631.



In Puducherry: Rajasthan 168 & 352 lost to Puducherry 349 & 172/5 in 44.1 overs (R Shreeram 57, Ajay Rohera 47; Mohit Changra 4/71) by 5 wickets.

Ranji Trophy Quarter-finals (February 6-10, 2026):