Padikkal slams century as Karnataka romp into Ranji Trophy quarter-finals

Padikkal slams century as Karnataka romp into Ranji Trophy quarter-finals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 01, 2026 19:49 IST

Devdutt Padikkal

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal, in his first game as Karnataka skipper, smashed six fours and five sixes to power his team to an emphatic victory. Photograph: ANI Photo

  • Karnataka chased down 250 in 27.5 overs to advance to the quarter-finals.
  • Devdutt Padikkal smashed 120 from 85 balls, including six fours and five sixes.
  • This was Padikkal's eighth century in first class cricket.

Skipper Devdutt Padikkal continued with his run-scoring spree as his 85-ball-120 took Karnataka into the quarter-finals of Ranji Trophy, with a five-wicket victory over Punjab in their final Group B match, in Mohali, on Sunday.

Karnataka (27 points), thus joined Madhya Pradesh (28 points) who had already beaten Maharashtra on Saturday, to make it to the knockouts. 

Saurashtra (26 points) also won their match against Chandigarh on Saturday but finished one point short of Karnataka.

On the final day, Karnataka first bowled Punjab out for 256 in 101

overs in their second innings with pacer Prasidh Krishna and seamer Shreyas Gopal taking three wickets apiece.

Needing to score 250 in a maximum 40 overs, Karnataka romped home in 27.5 overs courtesy Padikkal's eighth first-class ton. 

Padikkal, in his first game as Karnataka skipper, smashed six fours and five sixes en route his unbeaten ton while veteran Mayank Agarwal also kept up the tempo with 36-ball 53. 

The duo added 117 runs in just 12.3 overs as Punjab pacer S S Bajwa went for 85 in little under nine overs. 

Young captain Uday Saharan's inexperience and his field placings also played a part with none of the Punjab bowlers being able to stop the Padikkal juggernaut. 

Once former skipper Agarwal and talented R Smaran were dismissed, Padikkal found an able ally in seasoned Gopal (33 off 22 balls) adding 67 in another 7.1 overs. By the time Gopal got out, Padikkal had pocketed the game. 

In another inconsequential match of the same group, Kerala beat Goa by nine wickets.  

Brief Scores: 

In Mohali: Punjab 309 and 256 (Uday Saharan 44, Prasidh Krishna 3/44). Karnataka 316 and (target 250) 252 for 5 (Devdutt Padikkal 120 not out). Karnataka won by 5 wickets. 

In Porvorim: Goa 355 and 199 (Drashan Misal 55, MD Nidheesh 5/47). Kerala 526/9 decl and 29/1. Kerala won by 9 wickets.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
