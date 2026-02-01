HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup rocked! Pakistan to boycott India clash

T20 World Cup rocked! Pakistan to boycott India clash

February 01, 2026 20:41 IST

India Pakistan

IMAGE: Pakistan boycotts February 15 fixture. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The much-anticipated India–Pakistan showdown at the 2026 T20 World Cup has hit a major roadblock, with Pakistan announcing they will boycott the fixture in a decision that threatens to overshadow the tournament.

Pakistan refuses to face India

While granting clearance for the national team to travel to Sri Lanka -- one of the tournament’s host venues -- the government said the side “shall not take the field” for the match scheduled on February 15 against India.

No specific reason was provided for the decision, but the announcement casts fresh uncertainty over Pakistan’s participation in the multi-nation event.

 

The issue had been simmering for weeks. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had earlier questioned Pakistan’s involvement after Bangladesh were dropped from the tournament for refusing to play matches in India due to security concerns. Backing Bangladesh’s request for a neutral venue, Pakistan accused the ICC of double standards and favouring India, stating that the final call on participation would rest with the government.

The boycott now signals a major flashpoint ahead of the tournament.

T20 World Cup 2026

