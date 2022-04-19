IMAGE: Vini Raman and Glenn Maxwell on their wedding day. Photograph: Vini Raman/Instagram

Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman celebrate their one month marriage anniversary on Tuesday, April 19, and Vini marked the day with a sweet Insta post.

'1 month married. Love doing life with you @gmaxi_32,' she tagged her hubby in a post alongside a few pics from their wedding day.

The Aussie all-rounder and his Indian origin wife married on March 19 and later had a Tamilian ceremony in Chennai on March 28.

The couple got engaged in February 2020. In February, their wedding invite in Tamil did the rounds on social media much to Maxi's amusement

Here's wishing Vini and Maxi countless years of marital bliss!