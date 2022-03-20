News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Vini and Maxi Get Married

Vini and Maxi Get Married

By Rediff Cricket
March 20, 2022 11:30 IST
IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman tied the knot on Friday, March 18, 2022. Photographs: Glenn Maxwell/Instagram
 

Glen Maxwell marched handsomely into the second innings of his life as he exchanged wedding vows with fiancee Vini Raman on Friday.

The Australian all-rounder looked dapper in a black suit while Vini looked lovely in a low back, off white wedding gown.

'Wifey & Husband. The best is yet to come,' the couple captioned a picture posted on their Instagram handles.

Glenn Maxwell and wife Vini Maxwell 

Another picture posted on Instagram had them wrapped in a warm kiss and captioned: 'Mr and Mrs Maxwell 18.03.22,' and a heart emoji.

Maxwell's IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore took to Twitter to wish the couple: 'The RCB family is incredibly happy for @vini_raman and @Gmaxi_32 on the beginning of this new chapter in their lives. Wishing you both all the happiness and peace, Maxi!' the franchise captioned the post with a picture of the newlyweds.

Vini and Maxi got engaged in February 2020 and last month the couple's wedding card, printed in Tamil, had gone viral.

Maxi skipped Australia's tour of Pakistan and is set to miss the initial IPL games because of his wedding. He was one of the three cricketers RCB retained before the auction, the others being Virat Kohli and Mohammad Siraj.

Rediff Cricket
