Is This The CNG Car You've Been Waiting For?

The iCNG version of the Tata Nexon is quick, safe, eco-friendly, and it is affordable too, notes Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com.

Green fuel.... EVs.... Tired of all the green and green and green?

Let's talk about the planet's original hue.

In a world of gas-guzzling vehicles, where do you turn to? Petrol and diesel are pricey, and EVs are hefty investments.

Is there something out there that has the best of both worlds?

We drove the New 2024 TATA Nexon i-CNG: India's first intelligent Turbocharged CNG vehicle, and here's what we think.

Photographs: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The Tata Nexon iCNG strikes a bold stance.

The New Tata Nexon i-CNG doesn't just look good; it is a head-turner. With its bold stance, signature Tata grille, and sleek headlights, it is the perfect blend of style and sustainability.

Step inside, and you'll find a spacious and comfortable cabin. The interior is packed with features, including ample storage space and a much more reliable 10.2-inch infotainment system.

The real magic lies under the floor in the boot. The Nexon i-CNG gets twin 30kg cylinders with a fuel capacity of 60 litres, cleverly placed in the boot without compromising luggage space.

This means you can enjoy the benefits of CNG without sacrificing practicality. Plus, the quick-fill nozzle ensures you spend less time at the fuel pump.

See the video review below.

Watch: The Nexon iCNG truly lives up to its name. The seamless transition between CNG and petrol modes on the go is remarkable, and the way the smart engine blends CNG and petrol as you drive, giving you a powerful driving experience, is just remarkable.

See the video above for more details.

Unlike traditional CNG vehicles, there's no noticeable lag or loss of performance, making the Nexon iCNG a joy to drive.

Apart from a 5 Star Global NCAP rating indicating that a car has performed extremely well in crash tests and is extremely safe, the main concern for CNG vehicles has always been the vehicle catching fire.

So in addition to a full-sized fire extinguisher placed under the front passenger seat, the Nexon iCNG also has state-of-the-art leak detection system which immediately identifies gas leaks and automatically switches to petrol mode, preventing potential hazards.

Plus, there is a thermal protection feature, too, where if the car detects that there is excess heat being generated in the engine, the system will automatically cut off the CNG supply and safely release the gas remaining in the cylinder directly into the atmosphere via a separate nozzle, thereby preventing any chance of a fire spreading.

This makes the iCNG version of the Tata Nexon not only eco-friendly but safer too.

And the main point -- cost! Yes, the Tata Nexon iCNG is affordable, too.

For a car in its class, it starts from ₹8,99,990 for the base version to ₹14,59,990 ex-showroom for the top variant.