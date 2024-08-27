New Thar ROXX Is A Visual Treat!

The Thar ROXX is much larger and taller than the 3-door brute off-roader, The Mahindra Thar which was launched four years back on August 15. Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com simply cannot stop raving about it.

We saw the impressive launch of the new 5-door Mahindra Thar ROXX in which Farhan Akhtar rocked the evening.

Now it is time to see more about the car itself.

All photographs and video: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The Thar ROXX.

The Thar Roxx stands tall on 19-inch wheels and the front is visibly improved with C-shaped headlights, double-decked front grille, and the engraved Mahindra nameplate which add to its distinctive appearance.

Visually, the Thar ROXX is much larger and taller than the 3-door brute off-roader, The Mahindra Thar which was launched 4 years back on August 15, 2020.

The side profile shows a larger wheelbase which is a welcome change in terms of space inside for more passengers.

The space after the B pillar, where the rear door handle protrudes, also indicates that there is a good amount of boot space.

The rear of the Thar ROXX is similar to the 3-door Thar, but the fit and finish seem to be much better now. Especially the eyebrows above and to the sides of the rear windshield.

As soon as you open the door, the inside of the Thar ROXX is a completely new world.

The dashboard and seats are a significant upgrade from all the previous Thars.

The front seats are now ventilated, and the interior is predominantly white and grey with soft-touch materials.

A 10.25-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility is also a standout feature.

Now, the driver's side door has all the main controls of the power windows and the door locks as opposed to the 3-door version which has its controls on the centre console.

The top material on the door panel is also a soft leatherette which has a white double stitch embellish. Plus, the top variant has 2 Harman Kardon speakers on each of the doors plus one subwoofer in the rear, making it a 9 speaker music experience.

Now the all-new rear seats of the Thar ROXX.

Legroom -- fantastic. Headroom -- fantastic. Do see the 90-second video below to experience the rear seat and get a look at the boot space which is now a whopping 447 litres, up to the backrest of the rear seat, and 644 litres if you pile up the luggage up to the roof. Plus the 60:40 foldable rear seat will surely be available to carry more!

The Thar ROXX is also packed with tonnes of class-first features, which include Level 2 ADAS, 9-speaker Harman Kardon speakers, 12-channel dedicated 560W amplifier, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, Adrenox... and more...

But what stands out in all this is the 360-degree surround view system, which shows a transparent multi-layer visual in the infotainment system showing you if there is a stray cat, dog or even a human sleeping under the car before you start driving away!

Now this surely is indeed a practical and helpful feature for all beings. Thank you to whoever thought of this in M&M.

COMING UP NEXT: The Mahindra Thar ROXX Drive.