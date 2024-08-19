Action Packed Time For Two-Wheelers!

The BSA Gold Star is launched....Ola Enters e-motorbikes Biz... Bajaj, TVS To Enter e2Ws Market...
IMAGE: Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra at the launch of the BSA Gold Star 650 at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai, August 15, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo
The Anand Mahindra-backed Classic Legends that owns iconic British motorcycle brand BSA brought in the BSA Gold Star 650cc to India at a competitive pricing of Rs 299,000 with an eye to disrupting the 45,000-unit 500-800cc bikes market in the country.
Its peer Triumph Trident 660cc is priced at Rs 825,000. The BSA Gold Star 650cc, in fact, is priced at around Rs 700,000 in the UK, where Classic Legends has been exporting the model since the last one-and-a-half years.
The Royal Enfield Interceptor 750cc too is priced aggressively at Rs 3.1 lakh and the Chennai-headquartered marquee two-wheeler maker enjoys a whopping 96 per cent share of the 500-800cc motorcycles market in India going by April-July 2024 sales.
In the 500-800cc category, 16,157 units of motorbikes were sold between April and July 2024 over 9,736 units in the same period last year.
Of this, Royal Enfield alone sold 15,599 units. In July, 3,789 units were sold in this category, growing by 31 per cent over 2,898 units in last July.
Speaking at the launch, an upbeat Anand Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra Group, and co-founder of Classic Legends holding a 60 per cent stake, said: "That indomitable spirit of the BSA is hardwired into the new Gold Star 650.
"A brand is nothing but a connection of stories, of narratives, a montage of memories, symbolism that's what makes up a brand."
Mahindra reminisced how in 2016-2017 they had sealed the deal with David Bennett the Britisher who had called him saying the BSA brand was available for sale within 48 hours, after losing in the initial round to a well-known competitor.
Classic Legends entered into a 50:50 joint venture with Tube Investments of India, part of the Murugappa Group, in August for using the BSA marks for motorcycles, their parts and accessories, paving the way for launching the BSA motorcycle in India.
The Murugappa Group owns the trademark for BSA for cycles.
With this launch, Classic Legends aims to double or even triple its presence in the 650cc and above segment, with Gold Star playing a key role.
Classic Legends, which also owns and markets the Jawa and Yezdi brands, was producing 60,000 units per annum at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh.
With the launch of the BSA bike, in FY25 it aims to produce 100,000 units at the site, which has an annual capacity of 500,000 units.
It has already spent around Rs 350 crore (Rs 3.5 billion) out of the Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion) investment it announced in 2023 to be made over three years.
Speaking on causing disruption in the market, Anupam Thareja, co-founder of Classic Legends, said: "Disruption isn't just about price, it's about price performance.}
"Solar cells, for example, revolutionised an industry not through technological leaps, but by slashing costs," explained Thareja. "We've applied this principle to create a motorcycle that delivers exceptional quality and riding experience at an unprecedented price point. This is the essence of our disruption."
From a current 450 dealerships (of which 52 will offer the BSA Gold Star), the company plans to expand the network to 600 dealerships by the end of FY25. Deliveries of the bike will start in 10 days.
Since its inception four years ago, the company has faced several challenges, including the impact of COVID-19, which caused its factory to shut down more than 60 times due to supply disruptions.
Despite the odds, Thareja stated they have broken even, and are profitable.
Adding that almost 80 per cent of their riders are below 30 years of age, Thareja said their target audience is not defined by traditional demographics but by a shared passion for motorcycling.
Classic Legends is not only focused on the Indian market but also on establishing a global presence for BSA motorcycles.
The company has already set up a production facility in the UK to respect the brand's British heritage while continuing to manufacture in India to leverage cost efficiencies.
Since originally BSA (Birmingham Small Arms) was built in Birmingham, there will be some manufacturing capacity in Birmingham out of respect for the brand, said Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO.Classic Legends.
The company is also developing an EV bike in the UK with the help of the UK government.
"We are not going to ignore EV, we will launch when the market is ready," Thareja said. "You will be shocked at the stellar EV which we are going to announce."
"However, for now, I think the ICEs (internal combustion engines) are also very efficient if ridden properly. So, we are prepared for both ICE and EV," Thareja added.
Currently, the company exports to 23 countries across the globe, including the EU and the UK, and is now trying to tap the American markets too.
Ola Enters e-motorbikes Biz
Aneeka Chatterjee, Nitin Kumar
Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu)/New Delhi
IMAGE: Bhavish Aggarwal speaks at the press conference while photographs of the four motorcycle models -- Adventure, Cruiser, Roadster and Diamondhead -- can be seen in the background. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
Ola Electric has announced its entry into the electric motorcycle market with the launch of the Roadster series comprising three variants -- Roadster, RoadsterX, and Roadster Pro.
The e-bikes, priced between Rs 74,999 and Rs 249,999, were unveiled by Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal at the company's annual launch event, Sankalp 2024, held at its Future Factory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.
The Roadster and RoadsterX will hit the market in January 2025 while Roadster Pro will be available by Diwali next year.
Aggarwal also hinted at the launch of two more motorcycle models, the Sportster and Arrowhead, in the near future.
"Today, two-thirds of India's two-wheeler market consists of motorcycles, and with Ola's entry into this segment, electric vehicle penetration is poised to further accelerate in the Indian two-wheeler segment," said Aggarwal at the launch.
While Ola Electric is not the first player in the electric motorcycle segment, the pricing of its new e-bikes is competitive. Electric motorbikes in India currently range from Rs 110,000 to Rs 399,000.
According to Bikedekho.com, there are around 40 players in the electric motorbike segment, but only a few, such as Revolt, Ultraviolette, Tork, Oben, Matter, and Power EV, are focused solely on motorbikes.
Other companies, such as Komaki, Okaya, Matter, Kabira Mobility, Power EV, Odyssey, MX Moto, Automobile, One Electric, Orxa, Srivaru Motors, Joy e-bike, ADMS, and Pure EV sell both scooters and motorbikes.
Revolt and Tork lead in sales, with 4,893 and 936 units sold, respectively, as on August 15, according to Vahan data from the ministry of road transport and highways.
Ola's Roadster series features a peak motor output of 11 kW, with the RoadsterX emerging as the fastest electric motorcycle in its segment.
The RoadsterX can accelerate from 0-= tp 40 kmph in 2.8 seconds (for the 4.5 kWh variant).
The company said with the upcoming MoveOS 5 software update, the Roadster Pro will also gain features like three-step traction control, anti-wheelie, geofencing, and ADAS.
"We've already succeeded in accelerating EV adoption in the scooter segment, and with our futuristic portfolio, we are now focused on supercharging EV penetration through our motorcycles," said Aggarwal.
"Couple with the integration of our cells into our vehicles starting early next year, we are determined to chart a new course for mass EV adoption across India," Aggarwal added.
The company plans to integrate its own battery cells into its vehicles starting April next year. At Sankalp 2024, Ola Electric also showcased the Bharat 4680 cell and battery packs, MoveOS 5, and the new Gen-3 platform.
The Bharat 4680 cell is currently under trial production at Ola's Gigafactory, and the MoveOS 5, the fifth version of its OS in three years, is set to launch by Diwali this year.
Ola plans to expand its two-wheeler lineup with upcoming e-bike models like the Sportster, Cruiser, and Adventure set for launch in the coming years.
Bajaj, TVS To Enter e2Ws Market
Surajeet Das Gupta
IMAGE: Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma and Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj at the launch of the company's first electric scooter, the Bajaj EV Chetak, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo
Rakesh Sharma is elated. "The competition is now going to be tougher for our competitors," says the executive director of Bajaj Auto, India's fourth largest maker of two-wheelers.
It has been a rollercoaster ride for Sharma of late. Registrations of Chetak, once the dominant scooter brand that has been brought back in an electric avatar, surged to their highest in July, rising 96 per cent from the previous month.
In the process, Bajaj grabbed a 17 per cent share of the electric two-wheeler market (e2W) closing in on its traditional competitor TVS which is at number two. Last financial year it was fourth, behind Ola Electric, TVS, and Ather.
But the "competition for competitors" Sharma speaks of is not just from Bajaj. TVS, which, like Bajaj, has been a dominant petrol two-wheeler company for decades, is also flexing its electric muscle. It sold 5,493 more electric scooters in July than in June-- an increase of 39 per cent.
Together, the two incumbents of the two-wheeler industry driven by internal combustion engines (ICE) grabbed as much as 53 per cent of the e2W incremental registrations in July over June.
Their combined market share of over 35 per cent in July has turned up the heat for the startup-like companies that have been setting the electric agenda so far.
Clearly, the ICE empire is striking back, taking on the challenge of Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal. In an interview with Business Standard in August last year, Aggarwal had advised legacy players to shut down their ICE scooters and invest in making "meaningful and quality two-wheelers for their customers".
Bajaj and TVS appear to have picked up the gauntlet, taking on Ola in the sub-Rs 1 lakh e2W market -- a segment they had kept away from and where Ola reigned supreme.
No wonder, Ola's market share dropped from 47 per cent in June to 40 per cent in July. Its incremental increase in registration in July was lower than Bajaj's and TVS's.
Volume game
In April this year, Bajaj launched the 2.2 GWH-powered Chetak 2901 at an ex-showroom price of Rs 95,999. A month earlier, TVS had unveiled a 2.2 GWH-powered iQube for Rs 94,999.
Both are lining up more new models in this segment and are ready to play the pricing game, if required. Simultaneously, they are leveraging their widespread ICE distribution network to expand the reach of their electric offerings.
That said, Ola has shown speed and aggression in its go-to-market strategy, garnering volumes and grabbing the lead, especially after regulatory problems hobbled Hero Electric and Okinawa.
Even in July, TVS has less than half of Ola's volumes.
Bajaj says there is a reason for its slow start. It wanted to synchronise its supply chain and distribution before ramping up volumes.
It took time to localise components and diversify the supply chain. It initially had one vendor for battery cells. Now there are several.
In building manufacturing capacity, Bajaj has not gone much ahead of its sales. Currently, its capacity is 25,000 electric scooters a month, which can be ramped up in six months to 40,000 a month if the market so demands.
It has taken Bajaj time to reach the 50 per cent domestic value addition mark for the electric Chetak, which makes it eligible for benefits under the government's production-linked incentives. This will reduce costs.
However, with the PLI incentives becoming smaller, Bajaj decided not to expand distribution until it had products priced below Rs 1 lakh, where dealers can get volumes.
Sharma says it is not rocket science to know where the volumes are.
"You just have to look at the ICE scooter market, of which 80 per cent is in the Rs 75,000 to Rs 85,000 range, where Honda Activa reigns.
"Our competition number one is not Ola but the ICE riders in the Activa segment. Scooters, unlike motorcycles, are a functional product whose price is a key factor," he says, and adds that though Bajaj already has three models, it is surely "evaluating a couple more".
The price of its new e-scooter, which ranges between Rs 95,000 and Rs 100,000, depending on the state where you buy it, is about Rs 25,000 more than Activa's. But a consumer travelling 50 kilometres a day can recover the additional cost of acquisition in a year, says Sharma.
With the sub-Rs 100,000 Chetak in the market, Bajaj is ramping up distribution -- from 150 touch points to 3,000 by the time the festival season rolls in.
Different strokes
TVS has stepped on the gas with the IQube, which is available at 750 outlets in more than 450 cities, according to K N Radhakrishnan, CEO and director, who revealed this in an analyst call.
He also spoke about plans to launch another electric two-wheeler, to add to the three that are already in the market.
The company plans to sell electric vehicles in the countries of south and east Asia, leveraging its Indonesia facility and benefiting from the free trade agreement. It is also willing to put in more investments.
Analysts say the varying strategies emanate from the nature of their businesses.
For Ola Electric, which is funded by venture capital and private equity and has just closed an initial public offering, volume growth and market share are critical for valuations and raising funds.
For legacy players, which have been listed on the stock markets for long, it makes sense to look for sustainable sales across technologies without spending a lot of money to drive volume growth.
"Ola's strategy is growth at any cost because it is linked to their investors' requirement.
"Our strategy is sutainable growth even without subsidy. Only when these two paths converge, we will have a mature market, till then there will be price wars, etc." says Sharma.
In the short term, Bajaj is focused on scooters, which, it believes, are ripe for a transition to electric. But in motorcycles, its mainstay in the two-wheeler business, Bajaj thinks CNG is a good option right now and has launched the world's first CNG motorcycle: Freedom 125.
It is a view endorsed by TVS, which is looking at the CNG option for motorcycles.
"We have to be patient in EV and there will be different technologies which will also be available to customers from CNG to ethanol and electric to choose from," said Radhakrishnan.
A big challenge could come from Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India, which has announced an aggressive electric vehicle strategy for India.
The Japanese giant's rivals however point out that its electric scooters could eat into the sales of the Activa, which is very profitable compared to an electric Activa.
For Bajaj, which has no ICE scooter, getting into electric scooters is an incremental business.
