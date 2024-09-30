News
Home  » Business » Kia Sonet: A Facelift for an Urban Favorite

By RAJESH KARKERA
September 30, 2024 09:00 IST
While the exterior has undergone minor refinements, the real improvements lie within, notes Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com.

The Kia Sonet, a popular choice among Indian urban drivers, has received a subtle yet stylish update for 2024.

While the original design was already well-received, Kia has added some fresh elements to keep things interesting.

The most noticeable changes are at the front and rear.

KIA Sonet 2024 facelift

Up front, the Sonet sports new LED headlights with a distinctive three-reflector design. The grille design varies depending on the variant, and the top-spec model features a convenient 360-degree camera.

2024 KIA Sonet

Moving to the rear, the Sonet now boasts connected taillights, a sleek and modern look.

The previous model had a central block housing the rear camera, which has been relocated above the number plate.

While the exterior has undergone minor refinements, the real improvements lie within.

See more about the KIA Sonet in the video below

WATCH: The review of the 2024 KIA Sonet.

The cabin remains comfortable and well-equipped, with a range of features to cater to different preferences.

Now finally for the Good, Bad and Ugly of the KIA Sonet

THE GOOD

Stylish design: The Sonet has a modern and eye-catching design, both inside and out.

Feature-rich: It comes with a long list of features, including a sunroof, ventilated seats, a premium Bose sound system, and advanced safety features like forward collision avoidance and lane-keeping assist in ADAS L1.

Comfortable ride: The Sonet offers a comfortable ride, absorbing bumps and imperfections well.

Efficient engines: The available engines are fuel-efficient, making it a cost-effective option for daily commuting.

Excellent fit and finish: KIA offers a good fit and finish in the whole interior of the car. There is nothing to complain.

Strong resale value: Kia cars generally hold their value well, and the Sonet is no exception.

 

THE BAD

Limited rear seat space: The rear seats can be tight for taller passengers, especially on long trips. 3 adults in the rear seat is a big No-No!

Firm suspension: While the suspension provides a comfortable ride, it can feel a bit stiff on rough roads.

Limited off-road capability: The Sonet is primarily a city car and doesn't offer much off-road capability other than its traction modes which offer a better grip in Mud, Snow and Sand by adjusting the power delivery to the wheels.

Higher price point: Compared to some competitors, the Sonet can be a bit more expensive.

 

THE UGLY

No wireless Android Auto or Apple Carplay: Why oh why KIA, when in the earlier version of the Sonet this was available.

No Automatic Wipers: Strangely even though you get auto headlamps, the automatic windscreen wipers seem to be missing. 

The Old and the New KIA Sonet

The Old and The New KIA Sonet. All Photographs and videos: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

Conclusion

The Kia Sonet, available in an impressive almost 29 combinations of the 11 variants, continues to be a reliable and versatile option for urban drivers with its refreshed styling and a range of features.

Basically, it offers a complete small package that caters to various needs and budgets.

RAJESH KARKERA / Rediff.com
 
New Thar ROXX Is A Visual Treat!

New Thar ROXX Is A Visual Treat!

Thar ROXX Launch: A Night to Remember

Thar ROXX Launch: A Night to Remember

