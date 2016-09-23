6 days and counting: Rain-drenched Mumbai braces for more

September 23, 2016 14:43 IST

Mumbaikars on Friday morning woke up to heavy showers as intermittent rains continued to lash the city and its outskirts for sixth day even as the weatherman predicted more heavy downpour in the metropolis.

According to disaster management control room of the civic body, no injury or casualty has been reported so far.

“Our officers are keeping a close watch on the rain and preparedness. Few routes of BEST buses have been diverted and local suburban services were running late by 5 to 10 minutes,” a disaster management cell official said.

He said they have received several complaints of potholes on roads across the city which have been causing inconvenience to the motorists.

“We take every complaint very sincerely, and each complaint is forward to the concerned authorities with a deadline to address it,” the official said.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, its weather stations recorded 32.5 mm rainfall in the island city, 25.14 mm in western suburbs and 23.77 mm in the eastern suburbs in last 24 hours till 8 am on Friday.

“Heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at one or two places in the next 24 hours,” IMD, Mumbai Director V K Rajiv said.

He said an alert was issued on Friday to fishermen not to venture into the deep sea, and they were reviewing it on Friday too.

The weather stations at Dahanu Road recorded 3.07 mm rainfall, Alibaugh 96.4 mm, Ratnagiri 33.8 mm, Mahabaleshwar 44.4 mm, Harnai 136.7 mm, Nashik 26.2 mm, Nanded 24.5 mm, Parbhani 16.5 mm, and Solapur 24.7 mm in last 24 hours.

An official from IMD Mumbai region said Colaba recorded 45.2 mm rainfall while Santacruz received 39.7 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the state Disaster Management Authority said intermittent or continuous rain with a few heavy spells are likely in Mumbai and suburbs.

“The cyclonic circulation is slowly moving towards adjoining districts of Maharashtra with Telangana. Heavy rains likely at few locations in these districts. Heavy to very heavy rain/spells also likely in Raigad, Ratnagiri districts and South Madhya Maharashtra districts with one or two heavy to very heavy spells.

It also warned of heavy to very heavy rains at few places in Konkan, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidharbha during next 24-48 hours.

Photographs: PTI, Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com