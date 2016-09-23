Hyderabad: Rains force schools, colleges to shut; army called in

September 23, 2016 11:46 IST

The Telangana government has asked Information Technology companies to allow their employees in Hyderabad to work from home so as to avoid venturing out in view of incessant rains in the city for past two days, even as help has been sought from the Army for rescue operation in some areas.

IMAGE: Water-logging near the historic Charminar. Photograph: SnapsIndia

Following the heavy downpour which crippled normal life, the state government has declared a holiday for educational institutions in Hyderabad on Friday and Saturday.

The government has sought the Army's help for rescue operation in some areas of the city, for which the Defence wing has agreed, a senior official of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation said on Friday.

"We sought their help and they also came forward. They have been given maps and other information of areas like Gachibowli, Nizampet, Alwal and Hakimpet. They are willing to swing into action whenever we call them, the GHMC official said.

IMAGE: A view of the flooded localities after heavy rain in Hyderabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

Telangana's Information Technology Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, "We have asked the association to send an advisory to all the IT companies located in the city. Accordingly, they issued advisory to all the IT firms. This is in the interest of safety of the employees. The response from companies is good."

Heavy rains battered the city which is a major center for the technology industry, and some other parts of Telangana for the past couple of days, throwing life out of gear in some places.

Some localities in low lying areas of Miyapur and Nizampet continue to be inundated since the last two days.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday reviewed the situation and directed officials to take all precautionary measures in view of the heavy rain forecast.

IMAGE: Flooded streets after heavy rain two wheelers washed away near Mahboob Mansion Market Malakpet in Hyderabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

State IT Minister KT Rama Rao along with senior officials toured the city last night and reviewed the situation. He instructed officials to evacuate people from low-lying areas.

Normal life in some low-lying areas of the city has been disrupted due to the water-logging, and traffic has been hit badly due to the downpour.

Hyderabad traffic police has advised commuters to avoid undertaking unnecessary journeys.