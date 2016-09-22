PHOTOS: Heavy rains lash Mumbai and there's more to come

Last updated on: September 22, 2016 09:44 IST

Heavy rains continue to lash the financial capital of the country on Thursday, causing severe water-logging in several parts adding to the woes of commuters.

And for those praying that it may stop raining, keep praying because the weatherman has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 to 48 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department data, Mumbai received the highest 24-hour rainfall over the last four years between 8.30 am on Tuesday and 8.30 am on Wednesday — 142.6 mm in Santacruz. On Wednesday, while Colaba received 94.6 mm of rainfall, the weather station at Santacruz recorded a rainfall of 44.4 mm.

People wade through water to reach their destinations. Several roads in Mumbai have been water-logged causing severe troubles to commuters. Photograph: @Amruta9988/Twitter

That's the scene at Hindmata, Dadar in central Mumbai. Photograph: ‏@ShrutiBondal/Twitter

Memories of the 2005 deluge come to minds looking at the state of roads in Mumbai. Photograph: @azhar3/Twitter

The rainfall has crossed last year’s average rainfall, which was in the range of 660 mm to 670 mm. This year, the rainfall till September 18 has been 972 mm. Photograph: @swapnilcsgmt/Twitter