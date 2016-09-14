Ganpati@Home: From Mohali to Marathwada

September 14, 2016 08:51 IST

We had asked our readers to send us photos of their Ganesha.

We received many entries, some of which are being showcased below.

Kalpesh Rathod sent us this picture of Bappa from his home in Vasai

Kokila Ramanand shared this photograph of her family's Ganapati.

Arti Hatkar's Ganpati at her home in Rahatani area of Pune

Prakash Salian sent us this photograph of the elephant god at his residence in Kulupwadi Road, Borivli

Suhas Bokare sent us this stunning photograph of Ganesha lit beatifully and surrounded by a craftwork masterpiece made out of thermocol cups

This eco-friendly Ganpati is from a photograph sent to us by Nitin Suryavanshi in Mumbai

Srushti and Shreyas Aware sent us this photograph from from Indore in Madhya Pradesh

Prasad Iyer shared this photograph of Lord Ganesh at his home in Bengaluru in Karnataka

Pooja Vinayak sent us this photograph of Lord Ganesha

Satish Vallur shared this photograph of Lord Ganesh at his home in Yelahanka, Bengaluru

Sanjeev Pathak shared this photograph of Bappa clicked at his family's home in Hyderabad

Ratul Oberoi sent us this Ganpati from Mohali in Punjab

Laxmipriya Sharma shared this photograph of Gajanan at her house in Mumbai

Kanerkar Santosh shared this image of Lord Ganesha from Devgad in Maharashtra

Rajendra Sakpal sent us this photograph of Ganpati Bappa from Marathwada