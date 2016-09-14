Ganpati@Home: From Mohali to Marathwada

We had asked our readers to send us photos of their Ganesha.
We received many entries, some of which are being showcased below.
Kalpesh Rathod sent us this picture of Bappa from his home in Vasai
Kokila Ramanand shared this photograph of her family's Ganapati.
Arti Hatkar's Ganpati at her home in Rahatani area of Pune
Prakash Salian sent us this photograph of the elephant god at his residence in Kulupwadi Road, Borivli
Suhas Bokare sent us this stunning photograph of Ganesha lit beatifully and surrounded by a craftwork masterpiece made out of thermocol cups
This eco-friendly Ganpati is from a photograph sent to us by Nitin Suryavanshi in Mumbai
Srushti and Shreyas Aware sent us this photograph from from Indore in Madhya Pradesh
Prasad Iyer shared this photograph of Lord Ganesh at his home in Bengaluru in Karnataka
Pooja Vinayak sent us this photograph of Lord Ganesha
Satish Vallur shared this photograph of Lord Ganesh at his home in Yelahanka, Bengaluru
Sanjeev Pathak shared this photograph of Bappa clicked at his family's home in Hyderabad
Ratul Oberoi sent us this Ganpati from Mohali in Punjab
Laxmipriya Sharma shared this photograph of Gajanan at her house in Mumbai
Kanerkar Santosh shared this image of Lord Ganesha from Devgad in Maharashtra
Rajendra Sakpal sent us this photograph of Ganpati Bappa from Marathwada
