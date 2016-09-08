Ganpati@Home: From Chinchpokli to Chandigarh

Last updated on: September 08, 2016 12:50 IST

We had asked our readers to send us photos of their Ganesha.

We received many entries, some of which are being showcased below.

U Vasudeva Shenoy shared this photograph of the Lord at the Benkinakaddi family residence in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

Vishaka and Mayank Rautela have been bringing home Lord Ganesha for the past seven years. Their children, Inaya and Nirvair, enthusiastically look forward to the festival every year.

A glimpse of Lord Ganesha of Sujatha Alva's family at JP Nagar, Bengaluru.

Bakulesh Trivedi has been bringing Lord Ganesha home since the last five years. He sent us this photograph from Ashok Van in Borivali East, Mumbai.

Subhashis Roy sent us this photograph from Pune. They have been bringing the elephant god home since the last four years.

Pradeep Tupe sent us this photograph from Parksite, Vikhroli in Mumbai.

Pramod Sonawane sent us this photograph from Gokul Nagri NX in Kalyan West, Maharashtra.

Sanjiv and Siddhant Saigal sent us this photograph of the Lord from Chandigarh.

Dhrushil Shah shared this photograph of the Ganpati idol at his home in Girgaon, Mumbai

Sushil Raiakr shared this phtograph of Ganesh Pujan at Ajit Vaidya's home at Thakurdwar, Mumbai.

Daulat K Daulat K Patil sent us this photograph from Majagaon, Belgaum in Karnataka.

Sachin Soni sent us this photograph of the Ganpati of Anand Soni and family from Mangaldeep Nagar in Nagpur.

Himhit Kapoor sent us this photograph from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh. The Ganesh idol in the photograph has been brough specially from Mumbai, he says.

Mahavir Kambli shared this photograph of the elephant god at their residence in Ponda, Goa.

Rammohan Shroff sent us this photograph from Thane.

Rahul Rajgarhia's family has been bringing Lord Ganesha home since the last 40 years. He sent us this photograph of Ganpati at his residence in Worli, Mumbai.