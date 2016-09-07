Ganpati Bappa Morya: Readers share PHOTOS of their Lord

Last updated on: September 07, 2016 13:44 IST

We had asked our readers to send us photos of their Ganesha.

We received many entries, some of which are being showcased below.

Want to share your photographs? You can post your photos RIGHT HERE, along with your name and location and we will publish the best images, with due credit to the sender.

Rajesh Alva's family has been bringing the Lord to their home in Mumbai's suburb of Goregaon-East since 1976. Lord Vinayaka, he says, is the darling of the masses. Ganesh Chaturthi brings people of all religions and castes together. It is that time of the year when the air is filled with devotion.

Neha and Pawan Jaggi and their son Tanush sent us this photograph from Jogeshwari, Mumbai.

Shweta and Sanjay Kakra with their children Vidya and Vansh sent us this photograph from Jogeshwari, Mumbai.

Dr Raghuveer and Chitra Bhat sent us this photograph of Lord Ganesha from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Mangala Shetty and family shared this photograph of the elephant God at their home in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Ashwyn Kumar Nayak and family sent us this photograph from Vasco, Goa.

Anand Karmarkar sent us this photograph from Bavdhan in Pune, Maharashtra.

Shailendra Vijayvargiya shared this photograph of 'Gajanan' at his home in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Abhay Jain sent us this photograph from Guwahati, Assam

Vijay Gupta sent us this photograph from Nashik, Maharashtra. He also had a message for everyone. He wished, "Ganapati Bappa Moraya. May Lord Ganesha take away all evils and bring all good things in and around Us. "

Subrahmanyam Venkatasurya sent us this photograph of the eco-friendly Ganesha at his residence in East Anand Bagh, Hyderabad.

Swapna shared this photograph of Ganpati Bappa at her home in Srushti Residency in Bhestan, Surat, Gujarat.

M Krishnaswamy sent us this photograph from Sion East, Mumbai.

'Ganapati bappa morya,' said Nandkumar Jain while sharing this image of the Lord from Dombivli near Mumbai.

Pradeep sent us this photograph from Tatanagar, Bengaluru.