Ganpati@home: From Kansas to Kopar Khairane

Prashant Aundhkar shifted his home to Gurugram from his native Mumbai. But the devout man continue to celebrate the Ganesh festival in his new home
Prashant Mhatre shared this photograph of his family's Ganpati, who rides a bullock cart, at Pune, Maharashtra
Vikram Seth's Ganpati at his home in Navi Mumbai's Kopar Khairane area
Ramananda Mallya sent us this photograph of the elephant god at his residence in Belgaum's Karnataka
Kalyan and Spandhana sent us this photograph all the way from Overland Park in the American state of Kansas
Ganpati spends his time with the Minons in this photograph sent to us by Ashish Patel in Mumbai's Malad suburb
Sreekanth Nayak sent us this photograph from Belgaum in Karnataka
Rishikesh Tiwari shared this photograph of Lord Ganesh at his home in Vikhroli in Mumbai
Nalini Kudalkar sent us this photograph from a friend's home in Thane
Namrata Saraf shared this photograph of Lord Ganesh at his home in Ahmedabad in Gujarat
Vikram Rathore shared this photograph of the Rathore family's Ganpati
Vimal Sumaria sent us this Dineyesque Ganpati from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra
Rahul Pangul shared this photograph of Gajanan at his house in Nagpur
Kishor Kumar shared this image of Lord Ganesha from Madangir, New Delhi
Vijay Kumar sent us this photograph of Ganpati Bappa
