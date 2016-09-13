Ganpati@home: From Kansas to Kopar Khairane

September 13, 2016 09:58 IST

We had asked our readers to send us photos of their Ganesha.

We received many entries, some of which are being showcased below.

Want to share your photographs? You can post your photos RIGHT HERE, along with your name and location and we will publish the best images, with due credit to the sender.

You can also E-mail your photographs to us at citizen.reporter@rediffmail.com

Earlier in the Series:

Prashant Aundhkar shifted his home to Gurugram from his native Mumbai. But the devout man continue to celebrate the Ganesh festival in his new home

Prashant Mhatre shared this photograph of his family's Ganpati, who rides a bullock cart, at Pune, Maharashtra

Vikram Seth's Ganpati at his home in Navi Mumbai's Kopar Khairane area

Ramananda Mallya sent us this photograph of the elephant god at his residence in Belgaum's Karnataka

Kalyan and Spandhana sent us this photograph all the way from Overland Park in the American state of Kansas

Ganpati spends his time with the Minons in this photograph sent to us by Ashish Patel in Mumbai's Malad suburb

Sreekanth Nayak sent us this photograph from Belgaum in Karnataka

Rishikesh Tiwari shared this photograph of Lord Ganesh at his home in Vikhroli in Mumbai

Nalini Kudalkar sent us this photograph from a friend's home in Thane

Namrata Saraf shared this photograph of Lord Ganesh at his home in Ahmedabad in Gujarat

Vikram Rathore shared this photograph of the Rathore family's Ganpati

Vimal Sumaria sent us this Dineyesque Ganpati from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra

Rahul Pangul shared this photograph of Gajanan at his house in Nagpur

Kishor Kumar shared this image of Lord Ganesha from Madangir, New Delhi

Vijay Kumar sent us this photograph of Ganpati Bappa