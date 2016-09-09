Ganpati@home: From Bhayandar to Belgaum

We had asked our readers to send us photos of their Ganesha.
We received many entries, some of which are being showcased below.
Mukund Vaidya lives in Dubai. But every year he return home to celebrate the Ganesh festival. He sent us this photograph of Lord Ganesha at his home in Belgaum, Karnataka.
Sadanand Dongre shared this photograph of his family's Ganpati at Thane, Maharashtra
Badagabettu Sudhir Alva and Satvady Jayashree Alva's Ganpati at their home in Yelahanka, Bengaluru
Mayank Rajgor sent us this photograph of the elephant god at his residence
Pooja More sent us this photograph from Pune, Maharashtra
Sunil Kudale sent us this photograph from Nagpur, Maharashtra
Vijaykumar Jinde sent us this photograph from Secunderabad, Telangana
Bhavesh Dave shared this photograph of Lord Ganesh at his home in Virar (West), Maharashtra
Prashant D sent us this photograph from Pune, Maharashtra
Manthan Varpe shared this photograph of Lord Ganesh at his home in Thane (West), Maharashtra
Prashant shared this photograph of the Pandhare family Ganpati
Sanjiv Saigal sent us this photograph from Chandigarh
Bipin Pandya shared this photograph of Gajanan at his house in Bhayandar, Maharashtra
Vijay Pardeshi sent us this photograph from Pune, Maharashtra
