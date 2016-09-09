Ganpati@home: From Bhayandar to Belgaum

September 09, 2016 09:52 IST

We had asked our readers to send us photos of their Ganesha.

We received many entries, some of which are being showcased below.

Want to share your photographs? You can post your photos RIGHT HERE, along with your name and location and we will publish the best images, with due credit to the sender.

You can also E-mail your photographs to us at citizen.reporter@rediffmail.com

Earlier in the Series:

Mukund Vaidya lives in Dubai. But every year he return home to celebrate the Ganesh festival. He sent us this photograph of Lord Ganesha at his home in Belgaum, Karnataka.

Sadanand Dongre shared this photograph of his family's Ganpati at Thane, Maharashtra

Badagabettu Sudhir Alva and Satvady Jayashree Alva's Ganpati at their home in Yelahanka, Bengaluru

Mayank Rajgor sent us this photograph of the elephant god at his residence

Pooja More sent us this photograph from Pune, Maharashtra

Sunil Kudale sent us this photograph from Nagpur, Maharashtra

Vijaykumar Jinde sent us this photograph from Secunderabad, Telangana

Bhavesh Dave shared this photograph of Lord Ganesh at his home in Virar (West), Maharashtra

Prashant D sent us this photograph from Pune, Maharashtra

Manthan Varpe shared this photograph of Lord Ganesh at his home in Thane (West), Maharashtra

Prashant shared this photograph of the Pandhare family Ganpati

Sanjiv Saigal sent us this photograph from Chandigarh

Bipin Pandya shared this photograph of Gajanan at his house in Bhayandar, Maharashtra

Vijay Pardeshi sent us this photograph from Pune, Maharashtra