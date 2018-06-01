What are Farhan, Swara, Kareena up to?

June 01, 2018 15:14 IST

All work for Bollywood on Thursday!

Celebs were spotted performing at concerts, launching apps and stores, and promoting their movies.

Farhan Akhtar performed at the Love For Life Begins With Music concert organised by the Cancer Patients Aid Association to create awareness about the ill-effects of tobacco.

Neha Bhasin also performed at the concert.

Vivek Anand Oberoi was present to support the campaign.

As was Neetu Chandra.

Nidhhi Agerwal launched a mobile app.

Manoj Bajpayee at an iftar party at the Oshiwara police station, north west Mumbai.

Mini Mathur at a store launch.

As was her best bud Maria Goretti...

... and Shibani Dandekar...

... and Tanishaa Mukerji.

Designer Payal Singhal, also the store owner, with designer Aparna Badlani.

Swara Bhasker promotes Veere Di Wedding at the Mehboob studios.

Kareena Kapoor -- who dislikes movie promotions -- was there too.

As was Shikha Talsania.

After the Veere Di Wedding promotions, Sonam Kapoor watched Bhavesh Joshi, kid bro Harshvardhan Kapoor's second film.

The Veeres: Will there be a sequel?

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar