Sonam shows hubby Veere Di Wedding

May 31, 2018 11:52 IST

The Kapoor Khandaan cheers Sonam and Rhea.

After the Veere Di Wedding screening Co-producer Ekta Kapoor hosted for friends and colleagues, Co-producer Rhea Kapoor hosted a screening for the Kapoor Khandaan.

Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja.

Daddy Anil Kapoor.

Bade Chacha Boney Kapoor with daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

Gauri Shinde and R Balki with Boney and Jahnvi.

Khushi Kapoor, Boney's younger daughter

Chottu Chachu Sanjay Kapoor with Chotti Chachi Maheep Kapoor.

Mohit Marwah, whose mum Reena Marwah is Boney, Anil and Sanjay Kapoor's only sister.

Designer Kunal Rawal, one of the Kapoors' childhood buddies.

Swara Bhaskar, who has become one of Sonam's close friends.

Shikha Talsania, who has apparently stolen the show in VDW.

Sumeet Vyas -- who plays Kareena's boyfriend in VDW -- with his mom Sudha Vyas and girlfriend Ekta Kaul.

Daisy Shah, who we will see in Race 3 soon.

Richa Chadha.

Sonal Chauhan.

Karan Johar, BollyTown's biggest movie mogul.

Iulia Vantur, who has sung a song in VDW and Race 3.

Aahana Kumra, who just treated us to amazing pix from her Turkish holiday.

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sachin and Supriya's daughter.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the director every actress wants to work with.

Bobby Deol, who we can't wait to see in Race 3.

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha and a friend.

Imtiaz Ali.

Seema Pahwa with husband Manoj Pahwa.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar