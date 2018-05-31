What was Salman doing with Katrina, Isabelle?

May 31, 2018 12:27 IST

What are friends for?

Salman Khan has been promoting Race 3 almost every day.

On Wednesday, Salman was at the Mehboob Studio, which is located close to his Bandra home, hyping Race 3 in the company of co-stars and celebs close to him.

Salman Khan.

Isabelle Kaif.

That's Sooraj Pancholi and Katrina Kaif behind him.

Bobby Deol is the surprise element in Race 3.

Saqib Saleem is in Race 3 as well.

Race 3 Producer Ramesh Taurani.

Anupam Kher, back from Ireland where he was shooting a film, at the World No Tobacco Day media meet.

Vivek Oberoi was present too...

... as was Priya Dutt.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar