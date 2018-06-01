What did Sonam and Anil think of Bhavesh Joshi?

Last updated on: June 01, 2018 12:52 IST

How many times have a sister and brother's movies released on the same day?

Sunita and Anil Kapoor must be delighted today.

In a rarest of rare occurences, a sister and brother's movies are being released on the same day. Make that sisters actually.

For Veere Di Wedding is co-produced by Sunita and Anil's younger daughter Rhea Kapoor and stars their eldest child Sonam Kapoor (now Sonam K Ahuja).

Also releasing today, June 1, is Bhavesh Joshi their only son Harshvardhan Kapoor's second film.

After attending a screening of Veere Di Wedding on Wednesday, Anil and his Kapoor clan and their friends viewed Harsh's movie on Thursday night.

Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja.

Anil Kapoor, accompanied as always by his jhakaas! swag.

Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor with elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor...

... and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Maheep Kapoor with son Jahaan Kapoor.

Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep's daughter, looking smart in a white shirt and blue jeans.

Mohit Marwah with wife Antara Motiwala.

Rhea Chakraborty.

Sanya Malhotra.

Konkona Sen Sharma.

Kriti Kharbanda.

Mandana Karimi.

Yami Gautam.

Nora Fatehi.

Dhadak Director Shashank Khaitan with Ishaan Khatter.

Malavika Mohanan.

Patralekha with Rajkummar Rao and sister Parnalekha Mishra Paul.

Bhavesh Joshi Director Vikramaditya Motwane.

Zoya Akhtar.

Javed Akhtar.

Ram Madhwani.

Punit Malhotra.

Kunal Kapoor.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Armaan Jain.

Sikander Kher with David Dhawan.

Akshay Oberoi.

Dinesh Vijan.

Luv Ranjan.

Nishikant Kamath.

