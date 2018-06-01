What is Ranbir Kapoor's biggest weakness?

June 01, 2018 12:55 IST

No, it's not Alia, Katrina or Deepika.

Ranbir Kapoor poses in a mauve floral print shirt on GQ India's June 2018 cover. Photographs: Kind courtesy Tarun Vishwa/GQ India

Ranbir Kapoor is clearly the man of the moment.

He's currently basking in the newfound appreciation for his upcoming biopic Sanju based on Sanjay Dutt's life.

During a photoshoot with GQ magazine, Ranbir revealed stuff about his life like he hasn't done before.

So what is Ranbir Kapoor like in real life?

Is he a fashion addict? Apparently, yes.

The star has a fetish for expensive, high-end, sneakers.

According to Ranbir, 'New York has an amazing sneaker store called Flight Club.'

'I have a reseller -- you know, those guys who buy shoes as soon as they're out and then sell them later for a higher price -- in London who hooks me up with every kind of sneaker, because the ones I usually like are snapped up within seconds,' RK tells GQ.

'It could take me a year to get them, and they're also ferociously expensive,' Ranbir adds.

Turns out, Ranbir is like most of us -- a shopping addict. But then, he corrects us.

'Basically, I'm a shopping addict, so I'm shopping all the time. But I also don't hoard stuff, he clarified to GQ.

'So at any given time, I'll only have 15 shirts, never 25 to 30, even though I'm buying new stuff all the time.'

Well, it's not just shopping and sneakers. Ranbir has another weakness.

'I also have a bit of an OCD problem,' Ranbir told GQ.

'If you look at my cupboard, everything's neatly organised, the clothes are all colour-coordinated,' he said.

Scroll down to see more images from the photoshoot.

RK looks neat in a blue striped shirt and brown pants, styled by GQ India's fashion director Vijendra Bhardwaj.

His style's too cool even for a bathtub. Hearts racing, already?