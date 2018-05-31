Meet Vedhika, Emraan Hashmi's co-star

May 31, 2018 14:42 IST

xXx 4 for Deepika...Manisha to work with Sanju...Salman to launch Zaheer...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedhika Kumar/Twitter

Southern star Vedhika Kumar is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in The Body.

The film will be directed by Jeethu Joseph, best known for the 2013 Mohanlal starrer Drishyam.

'After a nationwide hunt and several auditions, we finally found what we were looking for. Vedhika's character is of a young college going girl who has this innocence about her. She fits the role beautifully,' Joseph said in a statement.

Vedhika, a well-known actor in the South, shot to fame with her breakthrough performance as Angamma in Bala's National Award-winning period film Paradesi, for which she earned critical acclaim and awards.

'I am so glad that I waited for the right project to come my way and this seems perfect,' Vedhika said.

'I can't wait to start this exciting journey. Emraan Hashmi is such a fabulous actor and I look forward to working with him,' she added.

***

xXx 4 for Deepika

xXx: Return of Xander Cage Director DJ Caruso is planning a Bollywood style dance number with Deepika Padukone for the upcoming installment of the franchise.

Caruso confirmed last year that Deepika will return in the next installment of the xXx franchise, alongside Hollywood action star Vin Diesel.

'I want to end 'xXx 4' with a Bollywood dance song. Led of course by @deepikapadukone. Lungi Dance? Something new?' Caruso tweeted.

Deepika made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

***

Manisha to work with Sanju

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

After playing his late mother Nargis in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, Manisha Koirala will act with Sanjay Dutt in the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Prasthaanam.

The last film Sanju Baba and Manisha acted together was Mehbooba in 2008. Their first film was Yalgaar, 26 years ago.

Prasthaanam, which Sanju Baba also produces, stars Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur, and will be extensively shot in Lucknow June 1 onwards.

***

Salman to launch Zaheer

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan is launching a newcomer: Zaheer Iqbal, whose father has known the superstar for years.

Salman was so impressed with Zaheer's act at his sister's wedding that he decided he would launch him.

On Instagram, Salman posted Zaheer's picture and wrote: 'How these kids grow up so soon... ALWAYS keep giving your best #ZAHERO no matter what. Stand tall and always bend backwards for those u love and those who love u, Yeh yaad rakhna that the most important thing in life is Respect and Loyalty. @iamzahero'

Salman Khan Films will produce the love story set in Kashmir, which will be directed by Nitin Kakkar.

Additional reportage: PTI