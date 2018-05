May 05, 2018 17:03 IST

Not invited to Sonam's wedding? Don't worry, we bring you all the news!

Sonam Kapoor has reportedly chosen her maternal aunt Kavita Singh's beautiful and spacious bungalow for her wedding ceremony on Tuesday, May 8.

The bungalow is located in Bandra, north west Mumbai, a stone's throw from Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan's mansion.

The wedding will reportedly be held at 11 am, as per Sikh tradition.

This is what Sonam's wedding location looks like:

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar