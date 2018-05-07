SonamKiMehendi: Janhvi, Shanaya, Rani look gorgeous

Last updated on: May 07, 2018 11:23 IST

The Kapoors are in festive mode!

The big day for the Kapoors has arrived.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding functions began with the mehendi ceremony, which was held at Sunita and Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow on Sunday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/ Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is all set for the mehendi ceremony.

Shanaya Kapoor, Sonam's cousin, goes pink and gold.

Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya's mum.

Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya's dad, with her brother Jahaan.

Cousins Harshvardhan Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor get together.

Here comes the dulha, Anand Ahuja.

Sisters Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi.

Watch the celebs arrive.

Nandini Singh, Sonam's maternal cousin.

Designer Arpita Mehta.

Kirron Kher, who played Sonam's mum in Khoobsurat.

Rani Mukerji.

Mohit Marwah, Sonam's cousin.

Designer Kunal Rawal.

Karan Johar.

Designer Sandeep Khosla.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar