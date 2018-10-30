Now that's called a fun bridal shower!

October 30, 2018 11:25 IST

Dance, Lady, Dance!

On Monday we told you how stunning Priyanka Chopra looked as she made her way to her bridal shower, hosted by close friends Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Achariaa.

PeeCee took to Instagram and shared pix from her bridal shower which also had Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o in attendance.

'Love, laughter and a room full of amazing ladies...and some special gentlemen (what a special surprise)! Thank you so much @mubinarattonsey and @anjula_acharia for throwing me such a memorable bridal shower that broke all the rules...'

'My amazing friends and family who made me feel so special and loved, thank you. And to top it off @tiffanyandco Perfect! Here’s sharing it with you...'

The 36 year old also posted Instavideos where she is seen dancing with her mum Madhu Chopra and friends to Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Priyanka will wed Nick Jonas in Jodhpur in December.

That is an awesome cake!

Priyanka dances with Dr Chopra.

That's calling letting your hair down!.

Her girl gang and support system.

Priyanka and Lupita Nyong'o.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra