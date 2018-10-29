Want to know Deepika-Ranveer's reception date?

Last updated on: October 29, 2018 13:31 IST

Dry clean your Kanjeevarams!

Book your tuxedos!

While Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding in Lake Como, Italy, will be restricted to their families and close friends, the reception will be a lavish affair with everyone who is someone in the entertainment industry making a beeline for the venue.

The venue: The Grand Hyatt in Vakola, north west Mumbai, the only hotel in the city with convention capacity (that gives you an idea of how many people will be invited).

The date: December 1.

"The reception will see friends and acquaintances of both Deepika and Ranveer in attendance. The couple knows a lot of people who are left out of the wedding will be upset," a source close to the couple reveals to Subhash K Jha. "They've already started personally calling up the invitees for the reception."

A film-maker close to both Ranveer and Deepika says he will skip the reception because he hasn't been invited to the wedding and because he believes the reception will be a mela.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar