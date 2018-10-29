rediff.com

Stunning Priyanka at her BRIDAL shower

October 29, 2018 11:24 IST

The pre-wedding celebrations have begun for #Nicyanka!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mimi Cuttrell/Instagram

Last night, Priyanka Chopra stepped out looking ethereal in a white strapless Marchesa gown for her bridal shower celebrations at Tiffany's Blue Box Cafe in New York City.

Close friends Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia hosted the party for the gorgeous bride-to-be.

Priyanka's mum Dr Madhu Chopra and American television host Kelly Ripa were part of the celebrations.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Before heading out, Priyanka posted a story on her Instagram account where she is seen getting ready for her bridal shower.

